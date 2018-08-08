Madison County is sponsor for Department of Labor registered apprenticeship program

Officials in Madison County have signed an agreement to certify the county as an intermediary or sponsor for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeship Program.
The Madison-Bond workforce is the second in Illinois to receive this certification. With it, the county is agreeing to help local employers hire and train individuals to receive credentials by the Department of Labor after completion of a registered apprenticeship program.
In a press release, Gerry Schuetzenhofer, chairman of the Madison-Bond Workforce Innovation Board, said, “We are hearing more and more about vocations being important and they’ve been taken out of high schools and many are rethinking it now.”
The five core components of a registered apprenticeship program are classroom training, on-the-job training, progressive wages, work mentorship, and national occupational credentialing.
Some benefits of a registered apprenticeship program for job-seekers are: earn a paycheck from the first day of work, learn a skill or trade through on the job training, opportunity to earn college credit, increase wages as skills increase, receive a nationally recognized certification and more.
For participating businesses, it provides the opportunity to recruit and develop a skilled workforce, reduce turnover rates, improve productivity, develop a more diverse workforce and create flexible training solutions to meet needs at the local and national levels.
Comments