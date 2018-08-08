Highland Hope United Methodist Church to have live music and free food event

The Highland Hope United Methodist Church will have “Hope Night” from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 17, on the plaza in downtown Highland. The event is free and open to the public.
It will feature contemporary worship music by the “Rivers of Life Band” and the Harvest Ministry Team. Complimentary hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.
Monetary contributions will be accepted at “Hope Night” to assist with medical expenses for Terry Bell, the chief of police, and his family. Donations are accepted through cash or check. If you want to make a donation, but are unable to attend the event, make the check payable to Breanna Bell and mail it to: First Mid Bank, 12616 State Route 143, Highland IL, 62249.
