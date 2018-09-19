Familiar faces in the winner’s circle on speedway’s final night

The 2018 race season at Highland Speedway has come to an end. The final night of racing on Saturday, Sept. 15 saw familiar faces in the winner’s circle at the end of the night, capping off the 57th season of racing at the historic racetrack on the Madison County Fairgrounds.
The B Wet Solutions Late Model feature lineup was set by a blind draw. Trenton’s Michael Kloos started sixth and made the pass for the win just before the halfway point. Mark Voigt (Marine) was second, and Adam Tischauser (Mulberry Grove) was third.
The Steve Schmitt Modified feature saw former track champion Chad Sellers (Breese) take a popular win, besting Robbie Eilers (Highland) and Chris Smith (Troy). Smith won the dash and opted to start eighth to try and win the $550 Casey’s General Store bonus money but fell two positions short.
Michael Ripperda Jr. (Troy) won the Miller Lite B-Modified feature, right after racing in the Late Model main event. He topped Brian Bielong (Summerfield) and Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland).
Last year’s track champion in the Woodcrest Small Engine Street Stocks won the final feature of the night and of the season. Dustin McClintock (Marissa) barely held off the charge of this year’s division champion Trevor Issak (Highland) and dad Marc McClintock (Marissa).
The awards picnic will be held Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at St. Rose Park and is free to attend for anyone that would like to come. Just bring a side dish for the potluck dinner. The 58th season is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-March.
Comments