Highland News Leader

Fire department open house highlights week in Alhambra

By Freddie Riepshoff

For the News Leader

September 21, 2018 11:01 AM

Fire Department open house

The Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department will kick off National Fire Prevention Week with an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

Tour the fire house, get a chance to see inside a real fire truck and ambulance. See how the equipment works.

Enjoy complimentary hot dogs and chili, coffee and tea. Sign up for attendance prizes.

Weather permitting, children will receive free rides on an antique fire truck.

National Fire Safety Week is Oct. 7-13

The Alhambra Fire Department will visit Alhambra Primary at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

Firemen will present a fire safety program and allow them to see the fire truck and ask questions about the different items on the truck and the gear each fireman is required to wear.

Weather permitting, the Highland Hospital ARCH helicopter will land just south of the school. Community residents may park on the Firemen Park road to view the landing, but are asked not to approach the helicopter due to the limited time for the children’ s viewing.

Muscular Dystrophy boot drive

On Aug. 25, members of the Alhambra Fire Department collected $1,400 in cash during their Annual Muscular Dytrophy Association boot drive. They wish to thank everyone that gave so generously for the cause.

Cub Scouts

Alhambra Cub Scout Pack 3040 is getting ready to begin the 2018-2019 scout year Sept. 27. The pack will meet on the second and fourth Thursday each month at Salem UCC at 7 p.m. Boys interested in joining the troop should contact Brad Grotefendt 618-488-6577.

Hamel Boy Scout Troop 91 (Alhambra Boy Scouts are members of this troop) is currently selling Scout Popcorn until Oct. 22. If interested in placing an order, contact Brad Grotefendt at 618-488-6577.

Alhambra Morning Glories delivered 10 gallons of milk they bought for the Milk Challenge to the Highland Food Pantry. Pictured: back row - Zachary Paul, Heath Follwell; middle row - Patty Uhe, Jake Esmon, Tracy Esmon, Laurie Raymond; front - Ella Esmon.
Alhambra Morning Glories 4-H

The Alhambra Morning Glories 4-H Club will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at the Alhambra Township Building. 4-H welcomes all young people between the ages of 8-18 to attend a meeting and see what 4-H is all about.

The Morning Glories participate in many community projects. On Saturday, Sept. 15, the 4-H Club purchased 10 gallons of milk for the “10 Gallon Challenge,” which helps the dairy farmers and food pantries. The Alhambra Morning Glories donated the 10 gallons of milk to the Highland Area Christian Services Ministry Food Pantry.

On Sept. 29, the Alhambra Morning Glories will be working in the flower beds at the Hitz Memorial Home, weather permitting.

The Alhambra Morning Glories wanted to remind you to check out the Little Free Library by the Alhambra-Grantfork Telephone Company.

Salem Church

Salem UCC is taking part in September National Preparedness Month by collecting hygiene items and making kits for victims of hurricane and others in need.

Items needed to complete a hygiene kit are:

One hand towel measuring approximately 15 inches by 28 inches, to 16 inches by 32 inches (no fingertip, bath, dish towel or micro-fiber), one washcloth, one wide-tooth comb, one fingernail or toenail clipper, one bath-size bar of soap in the wrapper, one toothbrush in the package, toothpaste, 10 standard size Band-Aids, box of one-gallon plastic zipper closure bags.

Items collected may be left in the passageway at Salem UCC and will be assembled following worship Sept. 30.

Special occasions

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary everyone

Sept. 27: Jeremy and Chelsea Eilers

Sept. 28: Dave and Ronna Renken; Scott and Sherry McKinley

Sept. 29: Mike and Barbara Whitworth

September 30, Colin and Devon Reckmann

Oct. 2: Gene and Ethel Hosto

Oct. 3: Don and Ginny Gehrig

Birthdays

Happy birthday everyone

Sept. 27: Charlotte Schneider, Judy Zimmerman and Krystal Conrad, Tiana Rex

Sept. 28: Patty Butkovich, Kris Rutz, Megan Pfingsten, Chelsea Eilers and Madelyn Moore, Brenda Knackstedt, Cooper Glassmaker-Becker and Luke Glassmaker-Becker.

Sept. 29: Kayla Seest, Trish Dennison

Sept. 30: Kim Moore, Ciarra Huelsmann

Oct. 1: Laura Reckmann

Oct. 2: Nicole Knackstedt, Allen Knackstedt, Russell Hiller, Bill Reckman, and Daniel Engelke and Linda Diesen

Oct. 3: Mark Vassier

Oct. 4: Dave Renken, Patrick Stille, Jonathon Prott and Doug Sumner

