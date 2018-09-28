Highland native inducted to Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame

Highland High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate Bob Mueller has been inducted into the 2018 Class of the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame.
The former New Douglas resident is the co-anchor of News 2 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and host of the Sunday political show “This Week with Bob Mueller.” He has been with WKRN-TV News 2 in Nashville, Tenn., for 38 years.
Mueller is the son of Mary and the late Melvin Mueller of New Douglas. Mueller is the brother of Debbie Knebel of Collinsville and the late Don Mueller of New Douglas.
Mueller is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and a member of the Silver Circle, which is reserved for those working in broadcast journalism for more than 25 years.
He is also a winner of the George Foster Peabody National Award for investigative reporting and has been honored with five National Telly Awards and four National Communicator Awards.
According to a news release, the hall of fame’s sixth class includes East Tennessee cartoonist Charlie Daniel; veteran Middle Tennessee journalist and journalism advocate Frank Gibson; Les Leverett, a world renowned photographer of stars at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry; longtime sportscaster Randy Smith; the late investigative reporter and columnist Jerry Thompson; and Dan Whittle, co-founder of the hall of fame and radio show co-host at WGNS.
The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame partners with Middle Tennessee State University to recognize people who have had distinguished careers related to journalism.
