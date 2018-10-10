Clean Hands, Healthy Bodies program seeks volunteers

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Handwashing is the single most important means of preventing the spread of infection.” Children are especially at risk of contracting hand-transmitted illnesses.
What can you do? You can become a member of the handwashing team for Clean Hands, Healthy Bodies. A trained volunteer goes into the classroom to give a 30-minute, exciting hands-on program to teach children the importance of washing their hands. Using a black light and a special “Glo Germ Potion,” children are allowed to see the germs on their hands and then re-evaluate after washing their hands. A two-hour training for volunteers will be required. If you’d like to volunteer, please apply now.
During the 2017-2018 school year, approximately 8,000 benefited from this valuable program. Since the program’s inception in 1998, over 110,000 students have been reached with this simple, yet important lesson.
To join our team, contact the University of Illinois Extension at 618-344-4230. Following training, volunteers will be background screened. This program is co-sponsored by the Madison and St. Clair counties health departments, Illinois American Water Co. and the University of Illinois Extension.
