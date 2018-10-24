Grantfork News

St. Gertrude Feast Day Celebration
Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. is the date set for the St. Gertrude Feast Day at Diamond Mineral Springs in Grantfork. The dinner will be provided by the parish. Sign up sheets will be found at the back of the church.
October Count Month
October is the Diocesan” October Count Month.” This is a head count of how many attend each parish. Parishioners are asked to attend Mass at Immaculate conception, St. Gertrude or St. Nicolas during this month as this count is used a ascertain how many priests and masses will be assigned to each parish.
Trick or Treat Hours
Trick or Treater’s may go house to house Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Turn porch lights on if wanting trick or treaters.
