A challenge met: Bryarly brothers read 1,000 books before kindergarten

The Marine Library announced that two children have completed 1,000 Books before Kindergarten challenge. They are Tommie and Emmett Bryarly, sons of Mike and Kayla Bryarly.
Both boys were presented a certificate of accomplishment and a T-shirt. Although the boys completed the program in July, they are still checking out books to be read.
Parents who have children under the age of five are encouraged to register for the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten challenge. If a parent reads three stories per night for one year, they will have achieved the goal and met the challenge for their children. Children whose parents read to them become lifelong readers. Registration forms and information are available at the library.
In other news, from Sept. 1 to Dec. 15 patrons ages 18 and under who live in Marine, Marine Township or have a registration card for the library are invited to enter a contest called Reading Rewards. Each time a child checks out a book, that individual may sign up for a chance to win a $20 Books-A-Million gift card. The drawing will be held Dec. 15 at the library.
The library continues to add new books to its collection.
The next regular Library Board meeting will be held at the Library Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
