Highland News Leader

Highland EMS chief to serve in interim leadership role at fire department

By Kavahn Mansouri

December 22, 2018 12:47 AM

Provided
Provided

Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson was named interim fire chief of the city fire department Friday by City Manager Mark Latham, effective Jan. 1.

Wilson will serve as the interim chief until a new chief is found to fill Chief Rick Bloemker’s position. Bloemker is retiring after 38 years of service to the department.

The city Police and Fire board selected Wilson after interviewing five candidates. He started his Career in the Fire Service in Lake Forest, IL in 1976.

IMG_15146905_10157872441_3_1_8J9V72FA_L278885055
Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson stands by the newest ambulance for the city’s medical emergency response crew. The unit, a 2006 Ford, was purchased last year from Sugar Creek Township for $30,000. The vehicle had 62,000 miles on it and replaced another ambulance, which racked up 1 million miles.
News Leader File Photo

In 2015, after retiring with Edwardsville Fire Department, Wilson came to Highland to serve as the EMS Chief. He currently serves as the city’s interim director of building and zoning.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  