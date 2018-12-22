Highland EMS chief to serve in interim leadership role at fire department

Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson was named interim fire chief of the city fire department Friday by City Manager Mark Latham, effective Jan. 1.
Wilson will serve as the interim chief until a new chief is found to fill Chief Rick Bloemker’s position. Bloemker is retiring after 38 years of service to the department.
The city Police and Fire board selected Wilson after interviewing five candidates. He started his Career in the Fire Service in Lake Forest, IL in 1976.
In 2015, after retiring with Edwardsville Fire Department, Wilson came to Highland to serve as the EMS Chief. He currently serves as the city’s interim director of building and zoning.
