Highland Around Town

Wednesday, March 13:
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Registration event for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
Thursday, March 14:
▪ Travel Presentation: ‘Islands of New England’ — 4:30 p.m. Anderson Hospital, Classroom 2 and 3, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Informational presentation on a special trip, “Islands of New England,” which departs Oct. 3. Presentation by Lora Carlson, a Collette representative. To RSVP or for more information, 314-973-9105 or eftj@andersonhospital.org
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Skate Night at the Weinheimer — 6 to 7:30 p.m. for up to second grade (adult present) and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for third to fifth grade. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Bring your own roller skates for a fun night of games. Cost: $2 per skater; cash only.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Presentation: Ancient Indian Culture and Artifacts by Cherie Kuhn. Guests always welcome.
▪ Art of Soul 2019 — 7 to 9 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. A workshop of artistic fun for ages 14 to 103. Presented by Highland Arts Council. facebook.com/events/922295241494473
Thursday, March 14, through Saturday, March 16:
▪ Annual Rummage Sale — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. First Congregational Church, 801 Washington, Highland. Admission is $3 on Thursday. Saturday everything will be $2 a bag and second bag free. facebook.com/events/2220382038209702
▪ Greenville High School presents Disney’s ‘Newsies’ — 7 p.m. Greenville High School Auditorium, 1000 E. State Route 140, Greenville. Tickets: $9, $6 for students ages 12 and under. Tickets $1 more at the door. Tickets available at the high school office or at Watson’s Drug Store, 214 W. Main St., Greenville.
Friday, March 15:
▪ HSHS Holy Family Hospital Health Fair — 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville. Many vendor booths and screenings available. 618-690-3599 or hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Greenville Artist Guild’s ‘Touch of Whimsey’ Art Show — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Piety’s Art Gallery, 122 S. Second St., Greenville. thegreenvilleartistguild.com
▪ St. Patrick’s Day Party — 6 to 9 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Wear green and enjoy a fun evening with a bounce house, crafts and games. facebook.com/events/380565219158318
Saturday, March 16:
▪ Illinois Nut Tree Association — 9 a.m. Madison County Farm Bureau Building, 900 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Registration 9 to 10 a.m. Meeting starts 10 a.m. Potluck at 12 p.m. Guest speakers: Brad Taylor, Ph.D., Plant Soil & Ag Systems, SIU-C, and Ryan Russel, Horticulturist & ISA Arborist for city of Columbia, Mo. Attendance prizes. All are welcome. 618-541-0633 or pvarel@outlook.com
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. During inclement weather, call library day of event to see if sale is canceled. 618-667-2133.
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 6. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Niedringhaus Building, Granite City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ 16th Quilt Show: ‘Celebrations’ — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Methodist Church, 1367 Route 140, Greenville. More than 100 quilts on display. Demonstrations, bed turnings, vendors, scissor sharpening, door prizes. Admission is $3. bondcountyhistorical.org/quiltshow.html
▪ Children’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — 10 to 11 a.m. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. A story, a game, a craft and a green snack. Please wear green. facebook.com/events/385670575582992
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ 1980s Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Tickets $55 per person, includes dinner buffet, murder mystery show, unlimited draft beer/soda. Dress like it’s the ‘80s. Purchase tickets at troymaryvillecoc.com/mmd
▪ Community Link’s Team Wild West’s Chicken & Beer Dance — 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. All-you-can-eat chicken and beer. Music by Bobby & The Buzzards. Bucket raffle, silent auction, picnic poker, horse race game, Wild West money dance. Admission: $20 in advance, $30 at the door.
▪ KSHE presents YESSONGS: A Tribute to YES — 8 p.m. Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $20 limited seating. facebook.com/YESSONGSstl
Sunday, March 17:
▪ ‘Day for Rae’ Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Cost: $9 adults, $4 kids ages 6-12, 5 and under eat free. Carryouts available. Part of proceeds donated to “Rally for Rae.” 618-248-5505.
▪ Glen Carbon Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and water. Tickets: Adults $6 in advance (available at the Glen Carbon Library) or $7 at the door. Children $3 in advance, $4 at the door. Children under 5 eat free.
▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dance 2 to 5:30 p.m. Music by Rendition. Cost: $8 per person.
Monday, March 18:
▪ 2019 Spring Health Fair Pre-Registration — 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, main lobby, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Registration event for the April 23 health fair. stjosephshighland.org/fair
▪ JOY Singers Rehearsal — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through April 1. First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St., Highland. 618-654-4145.
▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. redcrossblood.org
▪ Chess Club — 4 to 6:30 p.m. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. Learn how to play chess. Advanced players may learn new strategies and hone their skills. Ages kindergarten and older. facebook.com/events/285389428795442
Tuesday, March 19:
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Gigi’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ Polymer Bead Making Class: Cardinal-shaped Beads — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Highland Arts & Crafts, 207 Suppiger Lane, Suite 200, Highland. Make cardinal beads from polymer clay and make your own bracelet. Fee is $20, includes all supplies. Refreshments. Space is limited. facebook.com/events/2088184601473038
Thursday, March, 21:
▪ KC Cosmetology Program High School Visit Day — 1 to 4 p.m. Kaskaskia College, 272 College Road, Centralia. Day dedicated to high school juniors and seniors considering a career in cosmetology. Includes information about job availability within the industry, specialty training and community college certification. Free event with limited seating. Parents welcome. For more information, 618-545-3306. To reserve a spot, email the student’s name to kmaline@kaskaskia.edu by March 14.
Saturday, March 23:
▪ Highland Garden Club Garage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Legion Hall, 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland. Items include household and holiday items, decor, purses, jewelry, small furniture and more. Proceeds to be used for maintenance of projects at Glik Park and Lila’s Garden.
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 2 to 4 p.m. Bowl Haven Lanes, 3003 Washington Ave., Alton. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Wednesday, March 27:
▪ Coffee and a Movie: ‘Guys and Dolls’ — 9:30 a.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Mini pastries and coffee catered by 222 Artisan Bakery. Movie starts 10 a.m. For seniors age 55 and older. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Each person will receive one pastry, coffee and soda. Registration deadline: March 20. 618-692-7538.
Thursday, March 28:
▪ Madison County Urban League 42nd Annual Recognition and Awards Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Recognizing those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community and paying tribute to emerging young leaders. Cocktail reception, formal dinner. Master of Ceremonies: Bob Wills. Tickets are $65, or $500 per table of eight. For tickets: 618-463-1906.
Saturday, March 30:
▪ 3rd Annual March for Meals 5k/1 Mile Run/Walk — 8 to 11 a.m. Bond County Senior Citizens Center, 1001 E. Harris Ave., Greenville. Register by March 22. Proceeds support Bond County Meals on Wheels Program. facebook.com/events/335650077085880
