Highland Around Town

Wednesday, April 24:

▪ SIUE University Theater presents ‘Are U R?’ — 7:30 p.m. Dunham Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Inspired by the classic 1920 Czech play, this SIUE original adaptation is an irreverent and provocative mash-up of humor and horror, philosophy and science/fiction, pop culture and faith that explores the nature of artificial intelligence and human consciousness. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and non-SIUE students, SIUE faculty and staff, free for SIUE students. 618-650-2774 or in person at the box office, Dunham Hall, room 1042b.

Thursday, April 25:

▪ Celebration of Academic Excellence — 8 a.m. McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Students will present their research, creative talent and collaborative work at the annual event. For more information and the full day’s schedule of events, visit mckendree.edu/academicexcellence

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: Gardens by the Bay- Singapore, presented by the club’s vice president, John Johnson. Guests are welcome.

Friday, April 26:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28:

▪ Kaskaskia College Theatre Guild presents ‘Goldilocks on Trial’ — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. KC Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. In this short comedy by Ed Monk, Goldilocks is on trial for breaking and entering. Shows are free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 27:

▪ Highland Animal Clinic annual Vaccination Clinic — 8 to 9 a.m. St. Jacob Fire House, 113 E. 2nd St., St. Jacob. Madison County residents will be required to pay the registration fee if their pet receives a rabies vaccine. 618-654-4688.

▪ Boating Safety Class — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger’s Milnot Beach House, 4932 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Topics covered: Introduction to boating, boating law, boat safety equipment, safe boating, navigation, boating problems, trailering, storing and protecting your boat and more. Registration fee is $25. Pre-registration is required. Must be at least 10 years of age to participate. 217-324-5832.

▪ Highland Animal Clinic annual Vaccination Clinic — 10 to 11 a.m. Marine Village Park, 300 block of N. Duncan, Marine. Madison County residents will be required to pay the registration fee if their pet receives a rabies vaccine. 618-654-4688.

▪ 6th annual Crawfish Boil — 11 a.m. The Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill, 171 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A classic-style buffet consisting of sausage, mushrooms, potatoes, corn on the cob, shrimp and Louisiana crawfish. Local music, raffles. Admission is $20 and can be paid at the event. 618-288-2141.

▪ Taco Crawl — 2 to 6 p.m. Downtown Edwardsville, Main and St. Louis streets, Edwardsville. The first-ever Edwardsville Taco Crawl will showcase five different Edwardsville restaurants and their versions of the amazing taco. Chava’s, Taqueria Z, Foundry, Big Daddy’s and Cleveland Heath will offer tacos and drink specials for ticket holders. Check in at Chava’s, 217 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville. Tickets are $20 per person.

▪ Trivia Through the Decades — 7 p.m. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia questions in a wide range of categories spanning from the 1920s to present day. Teams are encouraged to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade. Cost is $25 per person or $200 for a team of eight. Players welcome to bring own food. Light snacks, water, soda provided. Free beer while supplies last. Cash prizes for top two teams, for best decorated table and for best costume. Mulligans, silent auction, 50/50 and games. For reservations: 618-692-1818.

▪ CCHS Purrfect Pawty Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia with an ‘80s theme – dressing up is a must! Cash bar and food (no outside food or drinks). Cost: $120 per 8-person team. Proceeds benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. For reservations, 618-444-3242. facebook.com/events/275490886697492

▪ A Night of Comedy with Dan Chopin — 7:30 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFE Road, Highland. Dan Chopin has appeared on HBO, Showtime, MTV and has been heard on the Bob & Tom Show. Tickets are available for $15 on eventbrite.com

Sunday, April 28:

▪ Odd Fellows: 200 Years of Riding the Goat — 2 p.m. DeMoulin Museum, 205 S. Prairie St., Greenville. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Find out who they are and what they do. Free program with refreshments to follow.

Monday, April 29:

▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Drive — 6 to 7 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn about the program and/or register to become a donor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, April 30:

▪ Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center Open House — 4 to 7 p.m. KC Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Visitors will be able to tour the facility, learn about KC programs and courses, meet with college personnel and register for classes. Other information will be available. 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3000.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Seabiscuit’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Friday, May 3:

▪ Elijah Wyatt Lobb Benefit Dance — 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Evening to feature live music, silent auction, liquor raffle, unlimited chicken and a cash bar with happy hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-792-5356, 618-972-3334, 618-977-7345, 618-975-7427 or 618-420-8274. Proceeds to benefit the Lobb family for Eli’s medical expenses. For information about Eli’s fight: facebook.com/pg/ElijahLobb

Saturday, May 4:

▪ 25th Annual His Kids Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. 7:30 a.m. Registration fee: $75 per player or $300 per team of four. Includes 18 holes with cart, range balls, contests, buffet lunch and food on the course. Register by April 29. 618-654-4020 or hiskidsinc.org

▪ Community Link 13th Annual Buddy Walk — 9 a.m. Northside Park, N. Cherry St., Breese. Unite for a common cause to educate, advocate and celebrate Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Registration fees: Walk $15; 5K $25. For more information or to register: commlink.org/buddywalk

Wednesday, May 8:

▪ Celebration of Diversity — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Participants will be treated to a chef’s tasting featuring foods from around the world provided by the KC Culinary Arts students. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 children under 12. Tickets limited to 225 people. For more information or to purchase a ticket, 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu