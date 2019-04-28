Highland Bulldogs sports report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Baseball

Triad 9, Highland 5

Highland got off to a decent start at Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad on Monday with leads of 2-0 in the second inning and 4-1 in the fourth inning.

But the host Knights turned the takes in the bottom of the fourth with a five-run outburst and went on to claim a 9-5 conference win.

Highland 16, Jerseyville 2

The baseball Bulldogs returned home Tuesday and wasted little time swinging the bat against Jerseyville.

Highland scored three runs in the first, five in the second, and exploded for eight runs in the third and rolled to a 16-2 mercy-rule victory over the Panthers.

Kolby Frey, Ross Spies, and Carter Wiegman paced the Bulldogs’ 14-hit onslaught with two hits each. Spies homered, scored three runs and drove in five runs. Wiegman also homered, scored a run and knocked in three runs.

Frey started on the mound, struck out four, walked one and gave up just one hit in three innings to get the win.

Collinsville 4, Highland 3

On Saturday, Highland traveled to Collinsville for a pair of games at Collinsville High School.

The Bulldogs fell to host Collinsville 4-3 in the first game. In the second game against Salem, Highland led 6-0, but Mother Nature halted the game with heavy rain in the fourth inning, ending the game, which will not be made up.

“It was a tough day,” Highland coach Joel Hawkins said.

Highland was 9-10 overall and 2-4 in MVC action entering play this week.

Boys Tennis

Highland 9, Granite City 0

A road trip to Granite City on Monday turned out very well for the Highland boys tennis team as the Bulldogs netters rolled to a 9-0 victory over the host Warriors.

In singles play, Dylan Barghetzi beat Oqwn Cole 8-2 at No. 1, Sutherland Allen defeated Ryan Michu 8-6 at No. 2, and Connor Barton beat Noah Cain 8-3 at No 3.

Tyler Martin at No. 4, Alex Roach at No. 5, and Ben Mitchell at No. 6 all won their matches as well.

In doubles play, Barghetzi and Allen defeated Cole and Michu 8-3 No. 1, Barton and Roach knocked off Cain and Dowes 8-5 at No. 2, and at No. 3, Tyler Kutz/Jacob Ziegler beat Caleb Blair/Lignoul 8-3.

Bulldogs land in sixth at Edwardsville Duals

After being rained out for two days, the Highland tennis team finally got in some match play Saturday in the Edwardsville Duals at Edwardsville High School.

The Bulldogs netters took sixth place. Barghetzi led Highland, going 3-0 in his singles matches. Barghetzi also won in doubles as he and Allen teamed up to knock off Althoff.

Girls Soccer

Murphysboro 2, Highland 2

Highland got out to a fast start Monday at home against Murphysboro thanks to first half goals from Jaida Duncan and Jaqlyn Ferguson.

The Red Devils’ offense, however, responded with a pair of goals in the second half forcing a 2-2 standoff. Sam Hengehold had an assist for Highland.

Highland loses to Mascoutah on penalty kicks

Britin Machuca scored a goal in the second half to give Highland a 1-0 lead but Mascoutah scored late in the second half to force overtime.

After overtime, the Lady Bulldogs went to penalty kicks but fell short, losing to the Indians 3-2 on penalty kicks Friday at Mascoutah.

Ashlyn Deluca assisted on Machuca’s goal and Madalyn McCall and Katie Augustin scored the penalty kick goals for Highland, which was 5-10-1 entering play this week.

Girls Softball

Highland 4, Jerseyville 1

A three-run fifth inning allowed Highland to break a scoreless pitcher’s duel and the Lady Bulldogs went on to claim a 4-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jerseyville High School on Tuesday.

It was a good bounce-back for Highland a day after losing to Triad 11-2. Nicole Knackstedt came up big with a two-run hit and Maddie Adolph scored two runs while Reagan Krask had a hit and scored a run.

Winning pitcher Emily Allsman did the job in the circle allowing just five hits and one earned run as she went the distance. The Lady Bulldogs were 9-5 entering play this week.

Boys Track

Highland boys take sixth place at Madison County Championships

It was a tough day of competition for the Highland boys track team as they finished sixth with 29 points in the team standings Tuesday at the Madison County Championship at Triad High School.

Edwardsville won the meet with 137.16 points and Collinsville was second with 116.5 points.

In the running events, Nick Hanratty had a big day in the 3,200-meter. Hanratty ran a 10:06.93 to finish second.

Pole vaulter Bryce Kirsch made sure Triad would not sweep the top three places by taking third place with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Bulldogs boys tracksters place second in Warrior Relays

The Highland boys track team traveled to Granite City High School on Friday and had a solid day, taking second place in the Warrior Relays.

Bryce Kirsch had a huge day in the pole vault, setting a new school record winning it with a height of 13 feet, 3 inches.

Girls Track

Lady Bulldogs place fourth in Madison County Championships

Tuesday brought another solid outing for the Lady Bulldogs track team as Highland turned in a fourth-place finish with 63 points at the Madison County Championships at Triad High School.

Kate Marti and Julia Loeh fared well in the middle distance races. Marti turned in a strong performance in the 800-meter run, placing second with a time of 2:27.37. Loeh ran a 12:54.88 to take third place in the 3,200-meter run.

In the jumping events, Lydia Hadowsky placed third in the pole vault, topping out at a height of 8-6.

Olivia Wilke claimed third place in the triple jump (33-1).

Junior Taylor Kesner continued her prowess in the shot put, winning first place thanks to a throw of 39-4. Josie Hapack fared well in the discus, taking second place with a throw of 101-5.

Highland girls track wins Warrior Relays at Granite City

Competing in the Warrior Relays has been a fun proposition for the Highland girls track team the past two seasons.

On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs went to Granite City High School and finished in the winner’s circle, winning the Warrior Relays for the second straight season.

Kesner was the top athlete of the meet for the Lady Bulldogs as she won the shot put and discus by throwing for a new meet record of 150 feet combined for the two events.