Highland Bulldogs sports report

Baseball

Highland 5, Waterloo 3

Three weeks after losing to Mississippi Valley Conference foe Waterloo on the road, the Highland baseball team earned a nice payback win at home April 29.

HHS scored two in the first and tacked on a run in the third on a Kolby Frey home run for a 3-0 lead and parlayed that early edge into a 5-3 conference win.

Frey also excelled on the mound early, holding Waterloo scoreless for the first three frames.

Edwardsville 6, Highland 0

In the first game of the day Saturday at the13th Annual Edwardsville Classic at Edwardsville’s Tom Pile Field, Highland came up on the short end against host Edwardsville.

Edwardsville got three runs in the first and two in the third inning to take control.

Tyler Werner got the only hit for Highland. Griffn Frahm took the loss for the Bulldogs.

Highland 2, Chatham Glenwood 1

Highland overcame a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the fifth on RBI hits from Tyler Werner and Austin Toler to take the lead.

Payne Waldman made that lead stand up on the mound and Highland took a 2-1 road victory on Friday at Chatham Glenwood.

Waldman struck out three, walked one and gave up just one earned run to get the win.

Highland 5, Teutopolis 0

After getting blanked by Edwardsville on Saturday morning, the Bulldogs bounced back with a better effort in the second game of the day at the Edwardsville Classic.

Highland scored five runs and rolled to a 5-0 win over Teutopolis. Colby Frey pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Hard-throwing Michael Barth got the final four outs in relief, picking up the save.

Highland entered the week at 12-11.

Girls softball

Waterloo 3, Highland 1

Highland traveled to Waterloo High School on April 29 Monday in a MVC clash of Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs ground away for seven innings but came up short, as host Waterloo prevailed 3-1.

Sydney Parkerson led the Lady Bulldogs bats, going 2-for-3. Lilly Garbett went 1-for-3 with a double and scored the Lady Bulldogs lone run in the fourth. Jordan Fields drove in Garbett in the top of the fourth inning.

Sam Miener pitched six innings, gave up three earned runs on eight hits, struck out five and walked two.

Highland 8, Columbia 0

Another road test faced Highland on Friday as they visited Columbia.

The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the fifth and added three in the sixth to roll to an 8-0 nonconference victory at Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia.

Miener had a big day at the plate and pitching in the circle. Miener went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.

In the circle, Miener struck out 12 Eagles batters and gave up just five hits. Garbett was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a RBI. Ashlynn Korte went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Highland entered the week at 10-6.





Girls soccer

Waterloo 3, Highland 0

A day after having a home game with Civic Memorial wiped out by bad weather, the Highland girls soccer team was back on the pitch Thursday at Waterloo High School.

Highland moved the ball well and had chances but again struggled to put away shots. Host Waterloo scored a pair of first-half goals to get control and added a goal in the second half to hand the Lady Bulldogs a hard-luck 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss.

Paige Kinzinger scored two goals and Ali Scace added a goal for Waterloo. Bella LaPorta logged 80 minutes in goal and stopped eight shots as she took the loss for Highland.

Alton 0, Highland 0

The Lady Bulldogs kickers finished out the week on Friday with a Senior Day game against Alton.

After battling back and forth with the Redbrids for a grueling 80 minutes, Highland was forced to settle for a 0-0 tie. LaPorta was stout in goal as she made six saves.

Highland entered the week at 5-12-2.

Girls Track

Highland takes third in Mississippi Valley Conference Championships

On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs tracksters represented themselves well in the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships. Highland placed third in the meet at Mascoutah with 105 points.

Kate Marti, Kirista Rittenhouse, and Julia Loeh were strong in the middle distance events. Marti won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.47. Rittenhouse won the 1,600-meters with a time 5:38.89 and Loeh took second in the 1,600 (5:42.05).

Grace Meyer placed third in the 3,200 meter run (12:24.19). Lydia Hadowksy took third in the 100 meter hurdles.

In the field events, sophomore Taylor Kesner continued her strong spring winning the shot put and the discus. Kesner threw 38-9.5 to win the shot and threw 115-9 to take the discus.

Megan Griesbaum had a decent day in the pole vault, taking third place with a height of 9-feet.

Boys track

Boys track finishes 20th at Collinsville Invitational

It was a tough finish to the week for the Highland boys track team as they ventured to Collinsville for the Collinsville Invitational.

The Bulldogs finished 20th in the 25 team field with nine points.

In the relays, Highland got a decent performance in the 4x800, as the team of Josh Loeh, Easton Rosen, Nick Hanratty.and Brylee Portell ran an 8:25.38 to place fifth in the race.

Highland took 11th place in the 4x100 relay.