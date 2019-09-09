Highland Bulldogs sports report

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Girls golf

Lady Bulldogs beat Breese Central, Civic Memorial in tri-match

Labor Day week ended on a very positive note for the Highland girls golf team as the Lady Bulldogs putted their way past Breese Central and Civic Memorial on Sept. 4 in Highland for a tri-match victory.

Highland took first place in the match with a score of 196. Breese Central was second with a 211 score and Civic Memorial finished third with a score of 235.

The Lady Bulldogs had three of the top five finishers in the match as Claire Korte tied with Breese Central’s Peyton Jackstadt for first, shooting a blazing 9-hole score of 45 and nine over par.

Meredith Kleinmann was right behind Korte in second place with a strong 9-hole score of 48 and shot 12 over par. Lilly Barker tied for fifth with Brooke Basler of the Cougars with a 51 and 15 over par.

Lia Baisden and Maddie Noeltner rounded out Lady Bulldogs top finishers, finishing seventh with a score of 51 and 11th with a score of 60.

Boys Golf

Bulldogs take second place in tri-match at Granite City

Labor Day week started off on the right track for the Highland boys golf team as the Bulldogs finished second in a tri-meet Sept. 4 at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Highland, which shot a score of 164, finished a close second to host Granite City (164). Triad was third with a score of 179.

Bulldog standout Evan Sutton shot the low 9-hole score of the day with a 36 and finished just one over par.

HHS golfers finish second in tri-match with O’Fallon and Triad

The HHS boys golf team acquitted itself solidly Thursday at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh.

HHS finished second to O’Fallon with a score of 167. Host Of’allon won the match, shooting a team-low score 157, and Triad was third with a 176.

Sutton led all HHS golfers, shooting a strong 39. Jaxon Black finished just behind Sutton, scoring a 42. Jake Brauns and Reid Koishor tied with a score of 43.

Bulldog golfers take sixth in Carbondale 2-Man Challenge

It was good way to end to the Labor Day week for the Highland boys golf team. HHS finished sixth out of 17 teams at the 2-man challenge tournament Friday with a score of 214.

Sutton and Brauns combined for a 63; Clayton Mallard and Connor Reinarman shot a 78; Jack Massa and Black teamed up to shoot a 73 to round out the Bulldogs top three pairings.

Boys Soccer

Highland 7, Roxana 1

Two days after losing to Belleville West (3-1) in the Freeburg Tournament, the Bulldogs boys soccer team rebounded nicely in their third and final game of the tournament.

HHS got the offense going early and rolled to a satisfying 7-1 victory over Roxana.

Father McGivney 1, Highland 0

A road trip to Carlinville on Saturday ended the week for the Highland boys soccer team.

The Bulldogs battled Father McGivney to a scoreless tie in the first half but Thomas Hyten set Brandon Munoz up for a second-half goal and McGivney goalie Jackson Poshadley stood tall, posting the shutout in a hard-luck loss for the Bulldogs.

HHS slipped 2-3 with the setback.

Girls Volleyball

HHS def. Granite City 25-14, 25-11

Five days after dropping their opener at Collinsville, the Lady Bulldogs volleyball responded with a big bounce back as HHS took down Granite City 25-14, 25-11 in their home opener Sept. 3.

Highland raced out to double-digit leads in both sets and had little trouble in handling the Lady Warriors.

Freeburg def. Highland 25-22, 25-22

The Lady Bulldogs spikers ventured south to Freeburg to take on the Midgets and came up short.

Despite battling hard for two games, the Lady Bulldogs fell to the host Midgets in straight-sets 25-22, 25-22.

Lady Bulldogs beat Waterloo to claim Carbondale Tournament Championship

The HHS Lady Bulldogs team trekked to Carbondale and took home the 41st annual Carbondale Tournament championship last Sept. 7 at Carbondale High School.

Highland battled Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo back and forth and prevailed 25-18, 21-25, and 15-13 in three games to win the championship match.

HHS defeated, Anna Jonesboro (25-11, 25-13), Salem (25-12, 25-3) and Marion (25-21, 25-15), and then toppled Cobden (25-8, 25-13) in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.

Highland improved to 6-2 with the five-game tournament championship sweep. HHS captains Bella LaPorta and Meghan Vidmar were named to the all-tournament team. The championship was the second straight for the Lady Bulldogs at Carbondale.

Boys Cross Country

HHS boys finish 16th in Granite City Invitational

Highland’s boys cross country team turned in a solid performance at the Granite City Invitational in Granite City on Saturday.

Top finishers for the Bulldogs included Nick Hanratty in 16th place (16:01.77) and Easton Rosen (16:23.56).

Girls cross country

HHS girls place three runners place in top 25 in short course at Granite City Invitational

In spite of having a tough time in the team competition, Saturday ended up being a decent outing in the short course division for the HHS girls cross country team in the Granite City Invitational meet.

Highland had three runners acquit themselves well on the short course as Grace Meyer, Faith Brindley, and Jessica Borror all turned in top 25 finishes.

Meyer led the group, finishing 17th with a time of 19:33.05. Brindley finished 24th in a time of 19:57.64, and Borror placed 25th with a time 20:00.22

Girls Tennis

O’Fallon 8, Highland 1

Labor day weekend didn’t start off well for the Lady Bulldogs tennis team as they lost 8-1 at O’Fallon in a nonconference match Aug. 30.

Kate Feldmann beat Ali Mueller of O’Fallon 6-4, 6-2 as the lone HHS winner at No. 3 singles.

Taylor Fleming and Ashlyn Deluca lost at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Sydney Basler, Hannah Geest, and Brianna Helm lost at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles.

HHS also lost all three doubles flights as well.

“O’Fallon has a very impressive team with some superior talent at the top spots. To be able to hit with O’Fallon like we did was some encouraging signs of what’s to come,” Lady Bulldogs coach Matt Pellock said. “The depth of O’Fallon was challenging for us, but each of our players were able to play a competitive set.”

Highland 9, Hillsboro 0

Four days after coming out flat against O’Fallon, the Lady Bulldogs tennis team did a complete 180 at home in a nonconference match with Hillsboro.

HHS rolled through the singles and doubles flights and claimed a resounding 9-0 win at Highland.

In the singles division, Fleming won her match 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Deluca won at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-0. Feldmann took the No. 3 singles flight with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Basler took No. 4 singles 6-3, 6-0. At No. 5 singles, Geest won 6-2, 6-0 and at No. 6 singles, Helm won her match, 6-0, 6-0.

The doubles teams also dominated against Hillsboro as Krista Rittenhouse and Nicole Knackstedt won their match 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1.

Maddie Clarke and Payton Wernle handled the No. 2 singles flight with a 7-6, 6-2 win.

Jenna Fenton and Katie Augustin teamed up at No. 3 doubles and finished strong with a 6-0, 6-4 victory.

“It felt like a long stretch of practices leading up to this one, so I was glad to be able to see the entire team in action,” Pellock said. “We were able to take advantage of the depth of our line-up and put out a singles line up and then a new group of girls for our doubles matches.”