Highland Around Town — Feb. 10 edition

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

Thursday, Feb. 11

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 1-2 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone with memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; positive tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Feb. 12

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Legal and Financial Planning — Noon to 1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. This program will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Topics covered will include: making legal plans that fit your needs; legal documents you’ll need and what they mean for all of you; how to find legal and financial assistance; practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care; tax deductions and credits; government programs that can help pay for care. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Feb. 13

▪ Mardi Gras-Fton 2021 — 11 a.m. Drifters’ Eats & Drinks, 1505 W. Main St., Grafton. The 2nd annual Drifters’ Bangin’ Noise Parade will leave Drifters’ parking lot at 2 p.m., led by a brass band. Everyone is asked to bring pots and pans or whatever you want to play, and everyone is welcome. Wear your best Mardi Gras-fton costume or come as you are. There will a prize for the best costume. The parade will march down to the Hawg Pit, where the party continues. facebook.com/events/2266108646856377

▪ Galentine’s Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Come shop local at Old Bakery Beer with a variety of vendors to get you in the holiday spirit. From jewelry and candles to jams and sweets there is something for everyone. Enjoy a variety of Galentine’s (and Valentine’s Day) food and drink specials all weekend long. oldbakerybeer.com/event-calendar

Sunday, Feb. 14

▪ ‘Searching for the Sacred: An Eastern Approach to Hope and Healing’ — 7 p.m. Online event. In a world where pain and suffering are an integral part of life, internationally known author, scholar and speaker Paul Coutinho, PhD, offers spiritual insights and remedies. Cost: $30. For information: fullerdome.org.

Monday, Feb. 15

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave., Alton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane, Highland. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Feb. 17

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com