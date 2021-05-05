Highland Around Town — May 12 edition

Noon Wednesday, May 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 13

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 7 — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stéphane Denève takes the SLSO on a journey from darkness into light. American composer TJ Cole’s “Death of the Poet” begins in the strange, beautiful depths. Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto lifts into the air in the hands of the SLSO’s Second Associate Concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony pushes towards the heavens, dancing all the while. Additional performances May 14 and 15. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

Friday, May 14

▪ Marine Library Book Sale — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Marine Library, 202 E. Silver, Marine. Price is 25 cents per book or fill a plastic bag for $2. Face masks are required; no shopping bags permitted. Money raised from book sale is used to defer operating expenses.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16

▪ Masons on their Rockers Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, through 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Members of the Highland Masonic Lodge will rock in rocking chairs for 48 hours to raise funds for the Metro East Humane Society - Highland Facility. To donate or make a pledge, contact Jacob Rose, 618-604-5099, jwrose411@gmail.com or Brett Leman, 618-610-3121, brettbanddad@yahoo.com. Portion of proceeds support MEHS - Highland Facility and the Highland Masonic Lodge building maintenance.

Saturday, May 15

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ 2021 Caseyville Kids Fishing Derby – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Caseyville Park, 40 W. Reynolds St., Caseyville. Registration on site the day of the event. Free and open to children ages 16 and under. Free food and drinks provided. Prizes and trophies for winners. Hosted by Ron Crane and the Caseyville Police Department. rcranefishing@gmail.com.

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Kurt Elling — 7 p.m. Free online streaming event. Kurt Elling’s unmistakable voice and dynamic repertoire have made him one of today’s most compelling jazz vocalists. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

Monday, May 17

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, May 18

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Madison County e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by appointment only Saturday, June 12. Residents with an appointment may drop off home electronics. Accepted items include anything with a cord, home electronics and televisions, computers and monitors, small appliances, air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, furnaces, lawn equipment. All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.