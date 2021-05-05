Highland Area Community Foundation looking for 2021 grand award applicants

The Highland Area Community Foundation is currently seeking applicants for its 2021 grant awards.

Grants are given for not-for-profit purposes and to individuals, organizations, or groups that provide community services within the Highland Community Unit School District, St. Jacob and Marine townships, or in the Village of St. Rose and St. Rose Township.

Since its beginning in 1996, the Foundation’s Grant Program has come a long way. In its first year, three grants were awarded totaling $1,500, and in 2020, 48 grants were awarded totaling $55,825. In the last 25 years, a total of $1,138,812 has been awarded in grants to not-for-profit organizations or groups to benefit the Highland area community.

The Foundation seeks to make grant awards in response to current and emerging needs or gaps of needed services and to strengthen volunteer participation and citizen involvement in community concerns.

Applications have been mailed to organizations applying/receiving grants in the past. People also can obtain grant applications from the Highland Area Community Foundation at 1216 Main St., Highland, by calling 618-654-4727, emailing info@hacf.org, or from the Foundation’s website, www.hacf.org. Specific criteria are listed on the grant application form. Deadline for submission is Thursday, July 15.

Grant awards will be announced at the Foundation’s 25th Annual Grants Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Busey Bank will again sponsor the banquet.

The Highland Area Community Foundation is funded through the generous contributions of many who want to make a difference in the lives of others. Donations may be made to any of the Foundation’s various funds, or people may become a Sustaining Member at any time throughout the year.

By becoming a Sustaining Member of the Foundation, a person’s contribution goes directly to grants. A complete listing of these funds is available on the Foundation’s website, www.hacf.org or by calling 618-654-4727.

For more information about the HACF grant program, call 618-654-4727, email info@ hacf.org, or visit the Foundation’s website at www.hacf.org.