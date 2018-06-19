Tending O'Fallon Garden Club's apiary keeps bee keeper buzzin'

Tucked into the O’Fallon Garden Club’s lush green community garden enclave is a home for honey bees that’s as busy as the traffic on State Street. It’s an endlessly engaging natural world for chief beekeeper Jim Harper, who has tended to the apiary since the first hive arrived in 2014.
Today, there are three. Each hive is separated into nuc boxes, which has numerous trays. The frames are where the bees construct their wax nests and store honey. In the busy summer months, Harper said there can be up to 180,000 bees there.
“These are magical creatures,” he said.
The work involved is intricate, but Jim and company have the tools and knowledge to keep this bee world thriving.
“When you are a beekeeper, you’ll see where the expression ‘busy as a bee’ comes from,” he said. “They are super-fascinating.”
The public can view all the activities from outside of the apiary, which was constructed by Eagle Scout David Erickson.
“We made it to be educational, so people can walk around it, and not be pestered by the bees. They are able to see the bees work, and learn something about the bees,” Harper said. “Bees can fly up and over to get in and out of the apiary.”
Harper, and his fellow beekeepers David Paeth and John Brundage, are there nearly every day in the summer checking on the bees and their colonial nests made from wax, helping to make sure pests and diseases stay away.
The guys check the trays to make sure there is enough space for the bees. If not, they add more frames.
“We have a lot of good people in the Garden Club who help us,” Harper said.
How the bees work in harmony and carry on their societal duties has enthralled Harper, who makes considerable effort to learn more about the insects that could be considered man’s other best friend. After all, they pollinate flowers, fruits and vegetables, helping plants grow.
“Bees pollinate 80 percent of everything we eat,” he said.
“Not a day goes by where I don’t learn something new about bees,” he said. “You never say, ‘I’ve got them figured out.’”
He enjoys talking to schoolchildren and other groups about bee behavior.
“Jim is a treasure in the community. He spends a lot of his free time sharing his love of bees with others. Last summer he worked with a lot of the District 90 summer school kids who visited the garden. We are very lucky to have Jim, Dave and John as beekeepers,” said Kimberly Adkins, O’Fallon Garden Club president.
They tell students how the bee hierarchy works — the queen, the workers and the drones, and what the tasks are for each. They talk about the bee activities during each season.
A popular tidbit is talking about the bees’ “waggle dance.” That’s what the language is called when the forager bees give the others in the colony directions to where the flowers are for pollen and nectar.
“They send out scouts, and when they come back, they tell them, this is where we need to go. It’s like a figure eight,” he said.
They also tell them not to wear black around bees. Why? Because a black bear is their feared predator, and you don’t want to be mistaken for one.
Afraid of bee stings? He offers advice.
“If you stay still, bees will not sting you. They will sting you if you flail around and they think you are going to kill them. It’s them trying to survive. They think you’re either trying to steal their food or kill them,” he said.
Now, yellow jackets are another story, he points out. “They are vicious.”
A font of ever-growing information, Harper continues to study, attend meetings and take classes.
He is currently enrolled in the University of Montana’s Online Beekeeper Certificate Program.
“It’s a highly respected program, teaches you about the science and health of bees over three years. I completed the apprentice part, now I am enrolled in the journeyman level. If I pass, I will be in the master level,” he said.
“It’s a little more involved. You need a microscope,” he said. They look at the different bee diseases and the challenges today.
He is a member of the St. Clair County Beekeepers Association.
“It’s a very helpful group, and growing. It has close to 100 members,” he said.
“There is more interest today in people learning more — especially the schools,” he said. “The teachers and the kids are entranced. It’s a good experience.”
Originally from Saginaw, Michigan, Harper retired from the U.S. Air Force as a colonel in 2006 after 30 years, mostly in security forces. He and his wife Bonnie have lived in O’Fallon for 18 years.
“This is my second life,” he said about beekeeping.
The Harpers have three daughters, with their youngest daughter, Jennifer, living at home in O’Fallon with them.
“Jennifer’s 25. She has Down syndrome. Jennifer’s a sweetheart. What a special gift,” he said.
Jennifer’s high school class tended to a plot in the community garden, and then used that produce for cooking classes in school, Harper said.
The education component to gardening is one that club members continue to work on, and a new pavilion is in the works.
More programs, like the recent “Bees, Beeswax and Honey: Great Gifts to Mankind” that Jim gave during the National Garden Clubs Week, can be held.
Honey is another special gift Jim likes to share.
“It takes 2 million blossoms and 55,000 miles of flying to create one pound of honey,” he said.
The local honey made by the bees is yellow-orange, with a hint of purple. The club sells their honey at membership meetings.
“It goes fast,” Atkins said.
Harper is a big advocate.
“You can live on honey and water, if you had to. Honey has antibodies, sucrose, amino acids, gives you energy and is really good for human beings,” he said.
For medicinal purposes, Harper said local honey can help alleviate problems with allergies by building up immunities to the pollen.
He suggested purchasing only local hot wax honey through garden clubs, farmers’ markets and such stores as Fresh Thyme, because you can trust the local product. Other honey manufacturers add corn syrup.
“You should look where it came from, if it’s pure honey,” he said.
Beekeeper Dave Paeth agrees about the qualities of the local honey.
He is retired from Southwestern Illinois College.
“This is the perfect hobby in retirement,” Paeth said. “It’s what I enjoy doing. They are fascinating. We can learn a lot about what they do for the environment.”
Harper will continue to find out everything he can.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that, even with how much we know, we really don’t know. There is so much more to learn,” Harper said, chuckling.
This summer, he plans to attend the Heartland Apicultural Society conference July 11-13 at Washington University, with bee experts from around the globe sharing their findings.
He is available through the O’Fallon Garden Club for group presentations, and is a booster for their mission.
The club transformed an old trailer park at State Street and Smiley into a Community Garden. People can rent a boxed area to grow their own garden, and there is a waiting list. They have three taller boxes for people who must use wheelchairs for mobility, Harper said.
To learn more about the O'Fallon Garden Club, go online at ofallongardenclub.com or find the club on Facebook.
You may also send questions to: info@ofallongardenclub.com
Comments