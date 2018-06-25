Around Town: Open house planned for new VA clinic in Shiloh

MONDAY, JUNE 25
Church provides free community meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in June at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5: to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderm Club will meet on Thursday, June 28 In the Sicilian Room at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The meeting will be at 6 p.m., but feel free to arrive by 5:30 to socialize and order dinner. The program will be an open forum discussion of current local events. Note: The Ace of Spades 50/50 raffle jackpot is now over $1,000. You must be present to win. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend the social, dinner, or meeting.
VA Clinic open house: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the St. Clair County VA Clinic, 1190 Fortune Blvd. in Shiloh, is scheduled for June 28 at 2 p.m. Short tours will be available after the ceremony, and the event is open to the public.
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
Bags tournament: The O'Fallon Boosters will hold a bags tournament on Saturday, June 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 402 E. U.S. 50 in O'Fallon. The tournament starts at 5 p.m. Cost per team is $30. Proceeds will benefit the local charities supported by the Boosters. There will also be spit the pot and wheel barrow of fun raffles. For raffle tickets or more information, contact Angie Vest at 618-691-9382.
THURSDAY, JULY 5
Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 5 at St. Luke's Parish Hall, 225 N. Church St. in Belleville. Bob Goode will present, “Genealogy 101: FamilySearch.org.” The meeting is free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, JULY 10
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting:The next monthly meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, July 10 at Rock Springs Rotary Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be by Josh Charles, a chef in St. Louis. After culinary school, he worked in the some of top kitchens in St. Louis. His first job was as sous chef at Prime 1000 Steakhouse before moving to Elaia+Olio and quickly becoming chef de cuisine. After Elaia+Olio, he became executive chef at Element restaurant, where his small plate menu showcased the best ingredients from the Midwest. He is currently forging his own path in the culinary industry, working as a private chef, restaurant consultant, food blogger as well as doing pop-ups, boutique catering and menu development. He will show the club how to cook vegetable from the own backyard garden. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 11
Gateway East Artist Guild meeting: The Gateway East Artist Guild will meet July, 11 instead of July 4, due to the Independence Day Observance. The art focus in July will be trading card-sized. Members and guests are encouraged to bring 30 to 40 pieces of artwork produced in trading card size. Then everyone will trade cards during the meeting. All art cards must be dry to participate.
GEAG typically meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the PSOP/SWIC building in Belleville. Meetings are open to the public.
GEAG is an organization for art enthusiasts with all levels of skill, from nationally recognized artists to those who are just beginning. GEAG is a non-profit group that promotes the visual arts in the Metro-East community. For more information, go online at GEAG.net.
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next show will be on July 11, Alley Kats (big band); July 25, George Portz (bluegrass); Aug. 8, Vince K (variety); and Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
FRIDAY, JULY 13
RSVP deadline for Senior Committee dinner: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment on July 19 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O'Fallon. The event is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Tickets are $3 and are available at the township office. The last day to purchase tickets is July 13.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 18
Rules of the Road Review Course: O'Fallon Township is having a Rules of the Road review course on Wednesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. The course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew and obtain a driver's license. The course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. The course is free. Call the township office at 618-632-3517 for more information.
