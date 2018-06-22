Axis air raids were a real concern in 1943 O'Fallon

In 1943, the threat of air raids was a real concern for O’Fallonites while World War II raged overseas.
The O’Fallon Civilian Defense Council coordinated regular air raid drills, such as one which was conducted Sunday June 27. The “blue signal” came at 5:30 p.m. with the whistles blowing at St. Ellen Mine and the Independent Engineering plants on West Second and on Betty Lane. That alerted air raid personnel to be at their posts. The “red signal” whistle followed 10 minutes later, the sign to be on full alert.
Three “incidents” were part of the drill. The first was an airplane down and burning in the school yard at Fifth and Cherry. The second was a demolition bomb striking the Opera House at 220 E. State. The third was an incendiary bomb hitting the O’Fallon Motor garage on S. Lincoln. The drills were conducted as if the incidents actually happened. Fortunately, in real life, they never did.
75 years ago
July 1, 1943
An accident was narrowly averted here shortly after noon Monday. The B&O “National Limited” fast streamliner passenger train was brought to a stop between the Lincoln Avenue and Cherry Street crossings due to a badly pulverized axle, which caused a portion of the guard frame on one of the wheels to drag on the rail, which may have resulted in the wrecking of the speedy train but for the timely discovery of the defect. The all-steel coach was pushed onto the mill siding and the train resumed its run to St. Louis after an hour’s delay. The train makes the run between St. Louis and New York on a 24-hour schedule.
50 years ago
July 4, 1968
Voters of O’Fallon Grade School District 90 again rejected the efforts to pass a bond issue Saturday by a 53-vote margin. This is the third time the issue failed to pass and leaves the district in a dilemma over classrooms that seems to be worsening.
