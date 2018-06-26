5K will raise money for scholarship in memory of O'Fallon restaurant owners' daughter

The family and friends of Jenn Mueller will be hosting the first “Jennifer Mueller Memorial 5K Run/Walk” on Saturday, July 14. The 8 a.m. race begins and ends at St. Nicholas Church in O’Fallon. The kids’ fun run immediately follows the completion of the 5K.
Mueller was the operations director of The Egg & I in O’Fallon and daughter to the owners, Gary and Cathy Mueller. She was very active in the community, participating in O’Fallon’s very first “Lead In” group, a leadership program that educates, trains and prepares individuals to better serve their community. She was also involved with many other charitable causes in the area, and even during her chemotherapy treatments, she routinely worked many 5K races throughout the community, serving pancakes to racers and volunteers.
Mueller was diagnosed with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma in 2010. FHC is a very rare and aggressive liver cancer seen in less than 200 people annually. She passed away on Jan. 17, 2018. She was 35.
Her family and friends would like for her charitable legacy to endure. Race proceeds from the Jennifer Mueller Memorial 5K will provide scholarships to the local high school(s), as well as her college alma mater, Colorado State University.
Interested people can register for the race by visiting itsyourrace.com and searching for "Jennifer Mueller." Registration is $25 before June 29 and guarantees a race shirt. Starting on June 30, registration is $30 and shirts cannot be guaranteed. Persons of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Dogs are welcome, too. Packets may be picked up at The Egg & I, 455-D Regency Park in O'Fallon, on Friday, July 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. Race packets will also be available on race day starting at 6:30 a.m.
Questions can be emailed to Kristen Young at jenn.mueller.memorial@gmail.com.
Comments