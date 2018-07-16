O’Fallon Central Elementary new principal shares philosophy
Education news: O’Fallon, IL., Central School District 104 Elementary’s new principal, Jayson Baker, of Mascoutah, shares his philosophy on positivity in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL, and St. Louis, Mo.
Local news: An O’Fallon, IL., historic log home, at 412 S. Oak St., was discovered after old siding was removed. Built in mid-1800s, it has been torn down but will still live on through salvaged materials in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, Mo.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost recognized Tommy Fulford of O’Fallon, IL., on the House floor for earning Boy Scout high honors for his coal mine exhibit project at the O’Fallon History Museum into a coal mining exhibit in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Shiloh,IL. resident Charlotte Cox, 1705 Cross St., shares safety and court case concerns over controversial apartment complex, The Savannah after St. Clair County judge dismisses case in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL., and St. Louis, MO.
Presbyterian Church USA Walkers For A Fossil Free World hail from all over the country to trek through Shiloh, IL., Thursday, June 14. Starting on June 1, in Louisville, KY., the 260-mile trek will land participants in St. Louis, MO. tomorrow.
No way in hell,’ says O'Fallon District 90 school board member Steve Springer. Springer refuses calls to resign after controversial comments he made regarding transgender and Muslim students in O'Fallon, IL,
O’Fallon School District 90 School Board member Steve Springer is being called on to resign by many. His friends and foes spoke during the 90-minute public comment period of the June 4 school board meeting at Fulton Jr. High.
On Monday, Feb. 26, a Shiloh Board of Trustees committee passed a new ordinance to raise the cap on lottery raffle prizes. Trustees will cast final votes on the ordinance March 5, during the regular monthly board meeting.
O'Fallon Township High School graduate Valerie Levine, a current student at the University of Alabama, started the Alabama Prosthetic Project in the summer of 2016, which uses 3-D printers to craft artificial limbs for kids in need — free of charg