O’Fallon City Hall security renovations completed; meetings return to usual location

The renovations to improve security and function in and around O’Fallon City Hall are substantially complete. All public meetings held at the Public Safety Facility during construction, will return to O’Fallon City Hall. City Council meetings will return to being broadcast on Charter Channel 993, AT&T Channel 99, and online at www.ofallon.org.

Renovations of City Hall included improvement to security in the City Council Chambers and front lobbies, improved visual and audio equipment, new tables and seating, and additional parking.

Mayor Herb Roach said, in a press release, “The improvements have helped make City Hall safer and more functional for our residents, staff, elected officials, and customers. We apologize for any inconvenience the renovations may have caused.”

For more information, contact Grant Litteken at 618-624-4500 ext. 8760 or email glitteken@ofallon.org.

