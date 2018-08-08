Carol Scheibel, coordinator of the O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale, presents a check for $6,000 to Carla Clatanoff of the O’Fallon Food Pantry. The rummage sale occurs the second weekend of every month. The next sale is Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon.
O'Fallon Progress

Around Town — O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale is Saturday.

By Jennifer Green and Heidi Wiechert

jgreen@bnd.com

August 08, 2018 09:30 AM

Friday. Aug. 10

O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.

O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Aug. 11

O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items and more. Proceeds go to the O’Fallon Food Pantry.

Larry’s Ladies and Lads Trivia Night — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Tables of 8, $120 per table/$15 per person. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Event includes raffle. Water and soda available for purchase. Brings snacks and beverages. 618-791-1153.

O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mobile Donor Bus, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Walk-ins welcome; appointments suggested. Bring photo ID and eat and hydrate before donating. Must be 17 years or older and have not given blood since June 19. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10155.

