Around Town — O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale is Saturday.

Friday. Aug. 10
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Saturday, Aug. 11
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items and more. Proceeds go to the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
▪ Larry’s Ladies and Lads Trivia Night — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Tables of 8, $120 per table/$15 per person. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Event includes raffle. Water and soda available for purchase. Brings snacks and beverages. 618-791-1153.
▪ O’Fallon Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Next to the caboose, west of First and Lincoln streets, O’Fallon.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
▪ St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mobile Donor Bus, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Walk-ins welcome; appointments suggested. Bring photo ID and eat and hydrate before donating. Must be 17 years or older and have not given blood since June 19. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10155.
