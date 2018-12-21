OFP 122718 Around Town

Noon Thursday, Dec. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Dec. 27:
▪ The Polar Express Train Ride — 4:30, 6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Experience the magic of “The Polar Express” with a 45-minute train ride adventure to the North Pole. stlthepolarexpressride.com
▪ Winter Getaway — 10:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with a variety of fun-filled, festive activities including indoor snow fun, musical performances and crafts. mohistory.org
▪ Celebrate Raja’s 26th Birthday — 11 a.m. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The St. Louis Zoo’s bull elephant Raja will receive special presents to stomp open for this 26th birthday. Visitors are invited to sing “Happy Birthday” and cheer for Raja. Visitors can sign a giant birthday card and learn more about elephants and elephant conservation until 1 p.m. Birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. stlzoo.org/raja
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Brewery Lights 2018 — 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30. Budweiser Brewery, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis. Enjoy more than a million twinkling lights, special beer, food and entertainment. facebook.com/events/580021629100188
▪ Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis. Open to vehicular traffic every day except Mondays and Saturdays. Closed Dec. 24. Cost: $10 per vehicle; cash or check only. Carriage rides and walks available. stlouisco.com/parks
Friday, Dec. 28:
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Our Lady of the Snows Holiday Lights Trolley Tour — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Enjoy the holiday lights at Our Lady of the Snows while aboard an old-fashioned (enclosed and heated) trolley. Cost: $20 per person. Infants up to two years, on laps, are free. facebook.com/events/1165270810318294
▪ Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert — 7 p.m. St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Experience the most iconic musical moments from favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films released over the last decade. For tickets, call 314-534-1700.
Saturday, Dec. 29:
▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Glen Carbon Fire House/Village Hall, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Watch the trains running on the club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. trainweb.org/memrc
▪ Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert — 2 p.m. St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Experience the most iconic musical moments from favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films released over the last decade. For tickets, call 314-534-1700.
Wednesday, Jan. 2:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Donors must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy the day of the drive. Photo ID required. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.
▪ Polish American Ladies Society Meeting — 11:30 a.m. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Cheers to Frosty! Members are asked to bring appetizers. Hostesses will provide desserts and drinks. Bring items or monetary donation for the Food Pantry.
