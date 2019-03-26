Upcoming elections in O’Fallon will have profound impact on City Council

The makeup of the O’Fallon City Council will drastically change after the April 2 municipal election, with an unprecedented number of candidates — 16 — vying for the eight of 14 seats available.
There is one four-year seat available in each of O’Fallon’s wards, except for Ward 5, which will have two available seats — one four-year seat and one two-year seat because of a mid-term resignation.
O’Fallon has seven wards, which are represented by two aldermen each, who are elected on rotating four-year terms. That means every two years at least one council seat is up for election.
Only two seats are uncontested — incumbent alderman Kevin Hagarty in Ward 3 and appointed alderman Christopher M. Monroe for the two-year term available in Ward 5.
Two incumbents are running — Ward 2 Alderman Robert Kueker, who is seeking a second term, and Ward 5 Alderman Gwen Randolph, who was appointed last summer to fill the vacancy left by Courtney Marsh, who resigned when she moved out of the ward.
Contested races on the ballot are Ward 1: Jessica Gunther, Catherine McBride, and Dennis Muyleart; Ward 2: Jessica Lotz and Robert Kueker; Ward 4: Sarah Atterberry, Mary Lynam-Miller, and Todd Roach; Ward 5: Chris Hursey and Gwen Randolph; Ward 6: Christopher “Casey” Scharven and Tom Vorce; Ward 7: Brian Gibson and Nathan Parchman.
No one has dropped out of the race, according to Deputy City Clerk Maryanne Schrader.
Another first is a record number of six women are on the ballot. That reflects a national trend.
“The election on April 2 will have a great impact on O’Fallon. Local elections have a large impact on our daily life, so it is important that residents take the time to learn about the candidates. Making an informed vote goes a long way in helping create a successful community,” Mayor Herb Roach said.
“O’Fallon has always been fortunate to have many good individuals interested in serving the community, either as elected officials, or as volunteers on various city-wide committees or organizations.”
See candidate profiles, BND Election Guide: https://www.bnd.com/news/politics-government/election/article226752544.html
CANDIDATE FORUM
The O’Fallon Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the O’Fallon Progress and O’Fallon Weekly, recently sponsored a Candidates Forum, which were for contested races only. Unavailable to participate were Ward 1 candidates and Ward 5 candidates. Randolph was at training in Texas and others had previous commitments.
“They were unable to be here,” said Debbie Arell-Martinez, president of the O’Fallon Shiloh Chamber of Commerce.
Those candidates in attendance all spoke about their love for the city, foremost, the quality of life. With O’Fallon poised for more growth, they spoke about smart planning and concerns about infrastructure improvements. They pledged to work hard to make the city better.
Each candidate could talk about their background and why they were best suited to represent their ward.
In Ward 2, Jessica Lotz said she was the right fit for the job, and she has been attending council meetings for two years. She cited her experienced leadership and offered a fresh perspective.
“I know my thoughtful approach to economic development and effective communication make me the right fit for O’Fallon,” she said.
Incumbent Robert Kueker said he has fostered feedback from residents.
“I very much value talking to residents — I love when they call me,” he said.
He spoke of the challenges of growth, and how his background as a fiscal conservative helps in financial decisions. As finance chairman, he has reviewed nearly all the city bills for years.
“We need to prioritize our growth and consider our quality of life,” he said.
Lotz said her experience in service to others has helped prepare her for the position, and she can connect with residents. She has a history of collaboration.
“A leader should do a lot of listening,” she said.
Both brought up working on traffic issues.
Growth issues were also on the minds of two of the three present Ward 4 candidates. Mary Lynam-Miller brought up the need to keep green space, light industrial and more arts and cultural things in mind for potential growth.
Todd Roach mentioned smart growth as the foundation, but added that public safety was vital to the community as well. He said he would take into consideration existing needs and what residents want.
“I think taxes should not be raised without a vote from the citizens,” Roach said.
“As we grow, it’s important to consider the quality of life. We have current infrastructure problems,” Lynam-Miller said.
WARD 7 CANDIDATES
In Ward 7, both Scharven and Vorce talked about their families’ strong commitments to O’Fallon.
“Shop small, shop local,” Vorce said. “I am running because I want to keep O’Fallon with that small town feeling and diversify the wealth that can come our way.”
Scharven said leaders have to make hard decision, and he would learn about issues and make the best decision he could.
“We have to have common sense growth,” he said.
In Ward 7, candidates Brian Gibson and Nathan Parchman said they chose to live in O’Fallon because of what it had to offer as a community. And both want to give back to the community.
“I never had a hometown until I lived in O’Fallon,” Gibson said.
He grew up in a military family and attended high school in Belleville.
“It’s important to keep a hometown feel with residential development,” he said.
Gibson stressed he would be accessible and accountable.
“I’m a straight shooter. It’s important to me to be fair,” he said.
Parchman said he has financed his campaign on his own.
“One-hundred percent, because I didn’t want to have to owe anyone a favor,” he said. “I do not have an agenda … I will listen. I feel I can confront the difficult issues.”
Parchman said he has conducted city polls on his Facebook candidacy page and discovered 58 to 42 percent for charity roadblocks that has become an issue. And that people are open to other ideas.
He also brought up sewage issues he knows first-hand.
“Giving back to this community means a lot to me,” Parchman said.
“We all have to contribute to the greater good,” Gibson said.
Stephen Hagan, associate professor of sociology at McKendree University and assistant coach of the speech and debate team, served as the program moderator.
HOW TO VIEW FORUM, OTHER INFO
For public awareness, the city candidates’ forum and the District 203 school board candidates’ forum are being rebroadcast on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 and Charter Cable Channel 993 through April 2.
The recorded O’Fallon Forums are streamed on the city’s website and are available to view at any time. Click on the Video on Demand button on the homepage, click on the “Other Programs” tab and select the forum of your choice. Or use this link: http://www.ofallon.org/public-access-television/pages/video-on-demand.
People interested in knowing what ward they live in and go to http://ofallon.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=3bf535e5c0444be3be3a959346fd56af.
Hagarty has served since 2011 and is seeking his second term. Originally from Belleville, he and his wife have lived in O’Fallon since 2000 and have two children. He is a probation officer in St. Clair County.
Monroe, a Marine veteran, is a former Central District 105 School Board member. He is an account manager with ECHO Incorporated and an independent distributor with AdvoCare. He has three daughters and one son. Originally from Cahokia, he is married to Jennifer Monroe.
Aldermen who chose not to run include Ned Drolet of Ward 6 and David Cozad of Ward 7. Retired Air Force, Drolet was first elected in 1999, and after 14 years, in 2013 did not run for re-election. He ran two years later and is serving his final term. Cozad, also retired Air Force, was appointed in 2009 and was elected in 2011 and 2015.
For the consolidated election, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the designated polling places in the city.
Visit the St. Clair County website for early voting information at www.countyclerk.co.st-clair.il.us
Comments