O’Fallon Around Town

Thursday, April 4:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ ‘Bees in Your Backyard’ — 6 to 8 p.m. April 4 and 11. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Jim Harper, Charlie Pitts and David Paeth will teach two classes about the bees in your backyard. Fee: $20. For all ages. 618-206-4379 or ofallonparksandrec.com/product/bees-in-your-backyard
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: “Prairie State Patriots: Researching Illinois Civil War Ancestors.” Tom Pearson discusses print, microfilm and Internet sources of information on Civil War soldiers. Includes service and pension records, how to find information on soldiers wounded or killed in action. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS
Friday, April 5:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, games, puzzles, magazines, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, April 6:
▪ OTHS Boys Lacrosse Pancake Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. O’Fallon Township High School, Smiley Multipurpose Room, 600 S. Smiley, O’Fallon. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door.
▪ Summer Activity Fair — 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Representatives from agencies such as YMCA, O’Fallon Parks & Rec, Sylvan Learning Center and the Metro Rec Plex will be on hand to talk about summer camps and classes for kids. Library will also have information about other local activities and summer events across the river. ofpl.info
▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4 to 8 p.m. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.
▪ 40th Annual Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show — 5 p.m. KC Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Thunder & Lightning Cloggers open show at 5 p.m. Fiddlers contest begins 6 p.m. Full bluegrass and country music show featuring Friends of Bluegrass with special guest singer Lit’l Miss Country, Ruby Pearson, at 8:30 p.m. Contest awards 9:30 p.m. Full dinners, sandwiches, desserts available all evening. Admission: $7 adults, $3.50 children. 618-632-1384.
▪ 2019 O’Fallon Lacrosse Boys vs. Girls — 5 p.m. O’Fallon High School Turf, 600 S. Smiley, O’Fallon. Playing in memory of O’Fallon High School Lacrosse Coach Terry Williamson. Proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Suggested donation $5. Free entry with purchase of a T-shirt.
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Society Concert Series: Irina Kulikova — 8 to 10:30 p.m. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Irina Kulikova has traveled the world performing concerts since the age of 12. She brings to St. Louis the rare beauty of her tone and enchanting presence on stage. stlclassicalguitar.org
Tuesday, April 9:
▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussion: “Beowulf: A New Verse Translation” by Seamus Heaney. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
Wednesday, April 10:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ 43rd Annual Salute to Business Awards — 11:15 a.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Registration 11:15 a.m. Program starts 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $34. Reservations required. RSVP by April 4. 618-632-3377 or chamber@ofallonchamber.com
Thursday, April 11:
▪ Taste of the Area Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Tickets are $25 per person and available at the door. 618-939-3434.
Saturday, April 13:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Wednesday, April 17:
▪ Rules of the Road Review Course — 1:30 p.m. Held by O’Fallon Township. Designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Free course. For more information: 618-632-3517.
Thursday, April 18:
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3 per person. Reservation deadline April 12. 618-632-4415.
