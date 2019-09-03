O’Fallon drops season opener, as Byron Gettis era commences

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

O’Fallon’s football team opened the Byron Gettis era with a tough home loss to CBC on Saturday. The game was moved from Friday night due to inclement weather.

The Panthers trailed just 16-14 after one quarter; however, the Cadets began pulling away with a 21-point second quarter to assume a 37-21 halftime margin. Another 21-point third quarter was the final dagger, as CBC ultimately prevailed 65-28.

O’Fallon’s Mason Blakemore had three rushing touchdowns, including scores from 4 yards and 21 yards in the first quarter. The initial touchdown, combined with Ian Wagner’s extra point, gave OTHS a 7-0 lead. His second touchdown, along with another Wagner PAT, gave the Panthers their final lead at 14-13 with 6 minutes, 5 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Blakemore’s 31-yard touchdown scamper early in the second quarter followed by Wagner’s extra point got OTHS to within 23-21. But the Cadets responded with 35 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

O’Fallon’s final score came on a 20-yard touchdown pass form Ty Michael to Latrell Bonner late in the third quarter. Wagner again posted the extra point.

The Panthers are scheduled to resume action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Gettis takes over for Joggerst

Gettis assumed the O’Fallon post from Brandon Joggerst, who resigned in January. Joggerst led the Panthers to a 67-54 record and seven IHSA playoff appearances in 12 years as head coach.

Most recently, Gettis was an assistant at Cahokia, where he graduated from. The Comanches reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs last season where they lost to Hillcrest.