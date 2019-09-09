O’Fallon girls cross country team dominates Granite City Invitational

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon Township High School girls cross country team traveled to Granite City on Saturday to compete in their first Invitational meet of the season. The meet included 24 teams and almost 200 runners in each division.

The girls dominated by taking home first place trophies in both the varsity and and junior varsity races. The Panthers were led by standout sophomore Peyton Schieppe, who won the varsity race with an impressive time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds.

The Panthers placed three other runners in the top 10 — fellow sophomore Julia Monson in eighth and seniors Kaitlyn Walker in ninth and Emma Jordan in 10th. The team was rounded out with strong performances by juniors Sofia Parker and Maddy Vorce and senior Kimberly Davenport.

On the junior varsity side, the Panthers first place team was led by a second place finish from senior Sophie Wichlac. Three other girls placed in the top 10 — juniors Sophie Moffett in seventh and Olivia Ori in ninth and freshman Avery Taake in 10th.

The team was rounded out by senior Caitlyn Thamke, junior Peyton Mutters, and freshman Elly Parks. Also medaling in the junior varsity race was sophomore Olivia Anderson in 28th place. The full team competes this Saturday in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.