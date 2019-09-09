O’Fallon’s boys cross country team has strong showing at Granite City Invitational

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The O’Fallon boys cross country team placed third in the 34-team field at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.

Junior Nick Edwards led the Panthers with a strong 10th place finish with a time of 15 minutes, 40 seconds over the 3-mile course. Senior Chris Wichlac also medaled, placing 26th and clocking a 16:15.

In a field of 187 runners, junior Jack Peterson (44th), senior Braden Gaab (47th), junior Nick Novy (50th), senior David Tady (51st), and junior Nico Parker (56th) were separated by just 22 seconds to contribute to the third place team showing. Sophomore Peyton Mueller was crowned individual champion in the freshman/sophomore race. Mueller wowed the crowd with his come-from-behind victory and time of 16:26 for 3 miles.

The Panthers travel Wednesday to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to run in the Edwardsville Fall Classic and will head to St. Louis to compete in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.