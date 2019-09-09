O’Fallon girls tennis team off to busy start to 2019 campaign

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Below are recent results from the O’Fallon High School girls tennis team at the outset of the 2019 campaign.





Saturday, Aug. 24, Champaign Centennial Invitational

Singles

1. Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Gabi Schram (O’Fallon) 3-6, 6-4, 1-8

1. Riya Jain (JB Conant) def. Gabi Schram (O’Fallon) 7-5, 6-4

2. Anees Goparaju (Latin School of Chicago) def. Danielle Warren (O’Fallon) 6-1, 6-0

2. Mariella Pellmann (Belleville West) def. Danielle Warren (O’Fallon) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8)

Doubles

1. Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O’Fallon) def. Daniella Coleman - Sophia Solava (Urbana) 6-0, 6-0

1. Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O’Fallon) def. Chetana Cheruvu - Anjali Patel (Dunlap) 6-1, 6-0

1. Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O’Fallon) def. Allison Kowalke - Averee Greene (St. Anthony) 6-2, 6-2

1. Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O’Fallon) def. Kaitlyn Fiedler - Taylor Fiedler (Belleville West) 6-1, 6-1

2. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O’Fallon) def. Isabelle Hemmen - Grace Hoene (Teutopolis) 6-2, 7-6

2. Alice Mihas - Talia Truska (The Latin School of Chicago) def. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O’Fallon) 6-4, 6-4

2. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O’Fallon) def. Madeline Cutinello - Sydney Watts (Peoria Notre Dame) 6-2, 6-0

2. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O’Fallon) def. Alexa Kolesiak - Maggie Waller (Dunlap) 6-2, 6-2

Thursday, Sept. 5, at Highland

O’Fallon 8, Highland 1

Singles

1. Miley Brunner (O) def. Taylor Fleming (H) 6-0, 6-1

2. Kate Macaluso (O) def. Ashlen Deluca (H) 6-2, 6-1

3. Kate Feldmann (H) def. Ali Mueller (O) 6-4, 6-3

4. Megan Mueller (O) def. Sydney Basler (H) 6-0, 6-3

5. Gabi Schram (O) def. Hannah Geest (H) 6-0, 6-3

6. Ava Taylor (O) def. Brianna Helm (H) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1. Brunner/Macaluso (O) def. Fleming/Deluca (H) 8-0

2. A. Mueller/M. Mueller (O) def. Deluca/Nicole Knackstedt (H) 9-8(1)

3. Schram/Taylor (O) def. Krista Rittenhouse/Maddi Clark (H) 8-5

Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Joseph’s Academy 8, O’Fallon 1

Singles

1. Abby Gaines (SJ) def. Miley Brunner (O) 7-5, 6-3

2. Ellie Choate (SJ) def. Kate Macaluso (O) 6-1, 6-1

3. Lexie Woodman (SJ) def. Ali Mueller (O) 6-1, 6-0

4. Morgan Mckinnis (SJ) def. Megan Mueller (O) 6-0, 6-0

5. Shannon Sims (SJ) def. Gabi Schram (O) 6-0, 6-0

6. Megan Nguyen (SJ) def. Ava Taylor (O) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Ellie Choate - Lexie Woodman (SJ) 8-2

2. Abby Gaines - Shannon Sims (SJ) def. Ali Mueller - Megan Mueller (O)8-0

3. Morgan Mckinnis - Megan Nguyen (SJ) def. Gabi Schram - Ava Taylor (O) 8-1

Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hinsdale South

O’Fallon 9, Hinsdale South 0

Singles

No. 1 - Miley Brunner (O) def. Samantha Heinking (H) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Courtney Kaplan (H) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Ali Mueller (O) def. Jada Lunsford (H) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 - Megan Mueller (O) def. Rachel Sitasz (H) 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 - Gabi Schram (O) def. Rayva Verma (H) 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 - Ava Taylor (O) def. Alysiana Martinez (H) 6-0, 6-1,

Doubles

No. 1 - Miley Brunner - Kate Macaluso (O) def. Samantha Heinking - Courtney Kaplan (H) 8-1

No. 2 - Megan Mueller - Ali Mueller (O) def. Greta Vaitulevicius - Rayva Verma (H) 8-1

No. 3 - Gabi Schram - Ava Taylor (O) def. Sydney Huang - Alysiana Martinez (H) 8-0