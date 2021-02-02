O’Fallon City Council votes to stay with Waste Management of Missouri amid complaints

Despite voicing some complaints about customer service, the O’Fallon City Council has renewed its agreement with Waste Management of Missouri for 2021 and 2022.

The city’s original three-year agreement that began April 1, 2018, and expires March 31.

Residents currently pay a monthly rate of $21.15 that includes weekly trash and yard pick-up, recycling pick-up every other week, weekly collection of one bulky item and Christmas tree removal in January. Services are not itemized.

Waste Management also serves city facilities, 10 bus stops throughout the city and city-sponsored events at no extra charge.

On April 1, the monthly rate will increase 60 cents, to $21.75. The following year, 2022, it will be $22.40.

Residents 65 or older qualify for a 15 percent senior discount.

The staff had recommended approval of the contract, which is for collection, processing, hauling and disposal services.

“Compared to rates from other communities, the current contract with Waste Management is advantageous to the city,” said Administrator Services Coordinator Greg Anderson.

They had surveyed other nearby communities, and the results were as follows: Republic is used by Shiloh, $30.88 per month; Swansea, $34.46 per month; and Collinsville, $32.57 per month. Fairview Heights contracts Aspen at $24.90 per month, and the city of Belleville has their own service, which costs residents $20 monthly.

At Monday’s meeting, Alderman Gwen Randolph wanted to know how much residents are charged if Waste Management makes a return trip for pick-up.

In an email to the Finance Committee on Jan. 25, Randolph said she had heard from a resident who paid $60 for the service. She also wanted more information about breakdown of costs for various services.

At issue is if it is deemed the resident’s fault, as in putting their container out late, or if the workers missed the home pick-up.

Complaints on missed services

Waste Management received 180 complaints on missed services in the last three months out of a total of over 300,000 attempted services during that time period.

A complaint report listing the residences who called from Nov. 3 to Jan. 25 were given to each alderman. Waste Management said the complaints had been resolved.

Alderman Ross Rosenberg said they couldn’t track the conclusions and would like to know if the complaints were closed.

“We should get this ironed out,” he said.

Randolph said she would like the fees explained to the city.

Alderman Dan Witt, who voted no for the contract, expressed his concern during the Finance and Administration Committee meeting Jan. 25. He said some residents have complained to him about unsatisfactory customer service.

Alderman Matt Gilreath proposed tabling the resolution for two weeks so they could get more answers, but that motion was defeated.

Mayor Herb Roach suggested calling Anderson if residents have issues.

Awesome Pets

The council decided there were too many questions to act on it, and sent the planned use request for the proposed business Awesome Pets back to the Community Development Committee on Monday, Feb. 8, before it would return to the council.

On the old site of Dr. Hi-Fi, a home and car audio business at 102 Homestead Ave., veterinarian Dr. James Bollmeier of Jimel Enterprises has proposed operating a drive-in veterinary clinic. The .35 acre lot is located on the northeast corner of U.S. 50, directly across from O’Fallon Plaza and just east of Four Paws veterinary clinic. Further north are single-family residences in the Homestead subdivision.

Remaining on the site is a 3-bay garage that is 1,500 square feet, which the proposed development will use to provide veterinary services, including exams, vaccinations and other routine veterinary services.

Additional info on business

Bollmeier said there would not be any surgery or overnight boarding associated with veterinary procedures. No outdoor animal runs or dedicated dog-walking areas are needed.

In its recommendations, the Community Development Department staff wanted the building to be designed to prevent noise from leaving the site and that the building façade must be improved to reduce the use of metal siding to 50 percent or less, using the commercial design handbook principles to enhance the overall aesthetics.

Hours of operation would be limited to close by 8 p.m. Hours proposed are Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Friday from 3-7 p.m. Depending on the business’s success, more hours would be added but would not start earlier than 8 a.m. or go past 8 p.m.

Parking code, letters of opposition

The city’s parking code would require seven parking spaces and the site plan has nine for staff. It also provides three stacking lines for outside the building, with room for 12-15 vehicles.

Four letters of opposition were received from subdivision residents who were concerned about traffic and noise. One resident, Desiree Litzenich, said the street is already too busy with cars using it as shortcut to U.S. 50. She said they do not pay attention to the speed limit and many drivers litter.

All mentioned they were concerned for the safety of children living there, including two special needs children. Both the Planning Commission — in an 8-0 vote Jan. 12 — and the Community Development Committee — in a 6-0 vote Jan. 25 — had recommended approval, with staff recommendations.

Infrastructure

In other action, the council agreed to pay Stutz Excavating Inc. $85,880 for the Juniper Drive and West Madison Drive area creek bank stabilization, which is in Ward I. They were the low bidder out of the five bids received.

Erosion is occurring along the ditch owned by the city and affecting private property adjacent to the ditch.

The city agreed to pay $60,017 to Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. for the Milburn Estates drainage improvements. They were the low bidder out of eight bids.

The project will install new storm water infrastructure in the subdivision to accept the offsite runoff from the farm fields. This project is in Ward 7.

Appointments

The mayor reappointed Patty Cavins and Joe Rogers to the Planning Commission for three-year terms expiring in 2024.

For a vacancy on the O’Fallon Library Board, Roach interviewed three candidates and selected Linda Mitchell to fill the seat. Betty Reed resigned because of moving away from the area. The term is until Sept. 3, 2022. Mitchell is an author, retired teacher and founder of the Metro East Literacy Project.

The mayor announced a quarterly Town Hall meeting would take place as a webinar Thursday, Feb. 18.