Habitat for Humanity O’Fallon Chapter makes dream come true for mother and her children

In just a few months, the fifth Habitat for Humanity house in O’Fallon will be ready for a hard-working mother and her six children to move into and call home.

Through the O’Fallon Chapter of the Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity affiliate, volunteers have been constructing the home’s interior since December. Construction on the exterior began in September.

On Habitat Way, the renamed Elm Street, there are already four homes in the area around Carson and Behrens Streets.

In May 2018, the city changed the Elm Street between Behrens Drive to the east and Carson Drive to the west to Habitat Way. O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said it was done out of respect for the organization and the work that they do.

The first house was built in 2013 and the fourth in 2018.

Funds collected through donations and fundraisers are used to build the homes. Supplies are sourced from local business donations.

The local community has been supportive — churches, civic organizations, businesses, individuals and unions have pitched in to provide a safe, affordable place to call home.

The mayor said he has been involved in helping with all five of the homes and his son, Todd, for the last two.

“As a citizen of O’Fallon, I’ve done anywhere from digging footings to nailing down the roofing. This is one of the things that makes O’Fallon the community that it is. We are so blessed with volunteers that are willing to give of their own time, businesses that are willing to donate both time and material, unions that volunteer their expertise in different fields, so that we can help others that are in need of a helping hand,” Herb Roach said.

“We have taken old rundown properties or vacant lots and built new houses that families can call ‘home.’ The Habitat leadership team in O’Fallon does a great job of selecting families, getting the designs and materials needed and then lining up the volunteers. They are one great group of people who never ask for a pat on the back or publicity or praise, they just keep on ‘giving.’”

Heather, the mom who was selected in an open application process through meetings in November and December, had to meet criteria including need, ability to pay and willingness to partner.

As a first-time homeowner, this home is more than walls and a roof — it means healthy living conditions, room to learn and play, and a place to build lifelong memories.

“I am looking forward to starting new traditions like decorating the table for Thanksgiving. I want to put up a Christmas tree, hang lights outside on the porch,” Heather said.

Two local unions have donated the labor to complete the concrete driveway, front walking path and steps to each home.

For the past five years, the Labors Union Local 670 and the Operative Plasters & Cement Masons Local 90 have helped pave the way to homeownership for Habitat families, with business agents Travis Craig and Shannon Foley leading the efforts.

Lloyd Soeters, the Construction Committee chair, said there is a large and growing need for decent, affordable housing in the state. Habitat believes in the value of home ownership for the communities in which they live.

“The O’Fallon Chapter is immensely grateful for the continued support of the local unions and the entire O’Fallon community. Community contributions enable the chapter to provide affordable, safe and decent housing in O’Fallon,” Soeters said.

More about Habitat for Humanity

Heather’s homeownership journey included financial classes and completing 200 hours of sweat equity — working alongside construction volunteers to build their future home, at the ReStore and in the community.

Each qualified Habitat partner family is a first-time homebuyer with a demonstrated need for affordable housing. To be considered, they had to attend a one-hour orientation meeting.

In addition to making affordable monthly mortgage payments, partner families are responsible for the down payment, which provides the foundation for their future stability.

“From the people working on the house, to the people behind the scenes, to the people who have donated their time, expertise, money, materials and even the people who pray over it all, I am grateful,” Heather said.

About the Lewis & Clark ReStore

The new location of the ReStore, overseen by the Lewis and Clark Habitat for Humanity group, is at 1950 Vandalia Street in Collinsville. The ReStore sells new and used building materials and household items to fund Habitat for Humanity projects in the metro east.

They are ready for donations: Gently used appliances, furniture, building materials and household goods.

While spring cleaning, people can follow their guidelines (#infographic) to decide whether to recycle, repurpose or donate to a Habitat ReStore. Their website is: https://lchabitatforhumanity.wixsite.com/lchabitat/restore.

About Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity, O’Fallon Chapter

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit ofallonhabitat.org. or write to info@ofallonhabitat.org.

About Habitat for Humanity in Illinois.

Started in Illinois in 1999, Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who build homes for families in need who also meet certain qualifications.

Habitat for Humanity of Illinois is the state support organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through its affiliates in constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat for Humanity was founded in Americus, Georgia, in 1976.