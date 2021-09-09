O’Fallon Around Town — Sept. 16 edition

Noon Thursday, Sept. 16, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Sept. 16

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Sept. 17

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic — 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park Drive, B, O’Fallon. Get the shot, get a free beer. Already vaccinated? Show your card and receive $5 off your purchase. Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson (one dose; no second shot needed)

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Sept. 18

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932065238151 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Senior Swing Timers Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Music by Dr. Dee. Wear patriotic colors for a chance to win a prize. Admission: $12. 618-277-4540.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon, and on Zoom. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ 31st annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring their résumés, be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally. Face coverings will be required for all attendees. 618-296-4325 or 618-296-4445.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Annual Community Concert — 7 p.m. Art Hill at Forest Park, 1 Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Stéphane Denève open its 2021/2022 season with a free community concert on Forest Park’s Art Hill. The annual concert—featuring classical music, film music, and patriotic tunes—concludes with a festive fireworks display. slso.org

Other area happenings

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Masterworks Chorale Bavarian Oktoberfest — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Fezziwig’s Marketplace, 225 W. First St., O’Fallon. The $30 reservation includes charcuterie and fondue and two tickets for wine or beer and entertainment by members of the Masterworks Chorale. Reservations requested by Sept. 20 online at singmasterworks.org or by calling 618-560-9491.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com