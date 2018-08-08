375th SFS, MDG aid first responders in active shooter training at Whiteside

Local law enforcement confront a simulated active shooter during an exercise July 31 at Whiteside Elementary School in Belleville. Members of the 375th Security Forces Squadron provided volunteers to act as simulated active shooters for the exercise, while the 375th Medical Group sent a moulage team to make simulated victims more realistic. The exercise involved multiple agencies, including local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and air medical services. Photo by Lydia Poindexter