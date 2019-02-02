Fresh flowers available at Scott AFB Exchange in time for Valentine’s Day

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service at Scott AFB is helping Airmen and their families shower their loved ones with flowers, gifts and candy for less this Valentine’s Day.
Sweethearts can find everything they need in main store and Express locations as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com.
“Expressing your love shouldn’t break the bank,” said Danita McFarland, Scott AFB Exchange general manager. “From fresh roses to great gifts to sweet treats, the Scott AFB Exchange is passionate about providing Airmen, retirees and their families every opportunity to show their loved ones how much they care—while also saving them money.”
The Scott AFB Exchange is offering people to get fresh flowers through Teleflora. Shoppers can save 25 percent on Teleflora orders placed through the Exchange Marketplace through Feb. 14. Available in the continental United States only.
Authorized Exchange shoppers, including all honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility, can find Designers Choice Bouquets at ShopMyExchange.com. These flowers can only be shipped to addresses in the continental United States. Orders must be placed by Feb. 8 to arrive by Valentine’s Day.
