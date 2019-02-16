Happy Friday! The Exchange at SAFB giving away thousands in weekly prizes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is continuing its Free Friday giveaways in 2019, offering Scott AFB Airmen and their families a chance to win riding lawn mowers, furniture, grills, blenders, espresso makers and more.
The giveaway is conducted online at facebook.com/shopmyexchange.
“Our Airmen and their families work hard and make sacrifices 365 days a year,” said Danita McFarland, Exchange general manager. “We’re hoping that we will have some members of the Scott AFB community among the Free Friday winners.”
In the two years the Exchange has been celebrating Free Friday, shoppers have received more than $37,000 in prizes. The value of 2019’s prizes will be approximately $20,000, including a Husqvarna zero-turn 23 horsepower riding lawn mower; Ashley four-seat dining room set; Dunwell reclining sofa; Kingsford dual-zone charcoal grill; Vitamix blender; and Bissell wet/dry vacuum.
Military shoppers have already won nearly $2,000 worth of Free Friday prizes this year, including a Char-Broil grill; Green Mountain Keurig brewer; 15-piece Gotham Steel cooking essentials set; and Cuisinart air fryer/toaster oven, blender and multicooker. To enter the contests, authorized shoppers simply post a comment answering the question posed on each Free Friday post at facebook.com/shopmyexchange. In addition to active-duty, National Guard, Reserve and retired shoppers and military families, honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can enter the weekly drawings.
Veterans can visit http://bit.ly/VetForLife for more information. Entries made by 11:59 p.m. CST on the day of the posting will be entered into a drawing. Drawings take place the Monday after each Free Friday giveaway.
