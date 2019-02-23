MARCH 1
ST. PADDY’S DAY FIRST FRIDAY
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at First Friday on March 1 at Zeppelins Food & Drinks. All attendees will have a chance to win prizes such as a tablet/laptop, Miller Lite mirror, gift cards and more. Party starts at 3 p.m. Enjoy St. Paddy’s Day themed food beginning at 4 p.m. until it lasts. First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
TEEN CUISINE
Teens are invited to explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 256-5139.
MARCH 4
2019 SCHOOL AGE SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION
The School Age Summer Camp at the Youth Center is a fun option for youth during the summer months. This camp offers full day care with extracurricular activities for children going into first grade through age 12. Campers will enjoy field trips to various local attractions, as well as local base activities such as swimming. Registration begins March 4—open until full. Parents must register for child care online at MilitaryChildCare.com, https://militarychildcare.com. The program will contact people to complete their registration once their weeks have been confirmed, which takes place at the Youth Center. Registration is based on priority levels—the priority structure for military family types is outlined in the Department of Defense Instruction (DoDI) (6060.02), dated August 2014.
Parents can register for the weeks which they need care. Parents are not required to register for every week. All reservations are binding, and payment will be required. Payment for your first week of care is due by May 2. For more information, call 256-5139.
2019 PRETEEN SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION
Register for the YP Preteen Summer Camp, held from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer months for youth ages 9-13. This camp offers half-day care with extracurricular activities for youth. Field trips will be conducted once a week to places like Sky Zone, Raging Rivers Water Parks, Laser Tag, as well as excursions to base activities. Register March 4—open until full. Fee: $100/child per week, plus the cost of some field trips/base excursions. Youth Programs membership is required. Annual program membership is $48/child. Camp begins at 6:30 a.m., and ends at 12:30 p.m. when open recreation at the Youth Center starts. Youth may bring their own lunch and snacks or purchase from the snack bar. A light breakfast is offered each morning. Limited slots are available, sign-up early. A one week reservation payment required by May 2 to reserve spot. For more details, call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
MARCH 5
NO-TAP SHORT SEASON LEAGUE
Looking to bowl in a league, but can’t commit to long term? Try the new 12-week No-Tap Short Season Fun League, which takes place at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday from March 5-May 21. Join as a single, couple, or group. This fun and social league pays out weekly prizes, with optional side games to play in. Play will be a rotating schedule of 7 pin, 8 pin and 9 pin no-tap each week. Fee is $15 weekly. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
MARCH 6
XTREME PAINTBALL REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Teamwork or stealth? That is the mission on this paintball excursion with Outdoor Recreation on March 9 at Xtreme Paintball. Ten courses challenge peoples’ wits and accuracy as they navigate the obstacles. Equipment provided including marker, upgraded mask and 1,000 rounds. Pack a lunch or order food on site (individual’s cost). Registration deadline is March 6.
▪ SAI fee: $18;
▪ Non-SAI fee: $60;
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. Call 256-2067 or follow us on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union.
No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 8
CLUB YIPEE
Hey parents, want a night out? Bring the kids to the Youth Center for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. March 8. It will be a “wizardly fun” evening, playing games, watching “Wizard of Oz” and enjoying snacks. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
PRETEENS IN THE KITCHEN
Join Youth Programs for fun in the kitchen from 7-8 p.m. March 8. Plan for a food competition with friends. Select a menu, brainstorm ways to create a dish, select teams, and create a shopping list. Plus, learn budgets and how much a meal costs to make per plate. Open to ages 9-12. Free event. For more details, call 256-5139.
MULTI-BASE OVERNIGHT UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join SAFB ODR and Little Rock ODR on a Multi-Base Overnight Underground Kayaking Adventure on March 16-17. Explore Crystal City Underground for 2.5 hours, see the remains and learn the history of the sandstone mine as they kayak through the dark underground mine. After, enjoy a cookout and sleep in the mine overnight. Air temp is 50 degrees Fahrenheit year round. Trip has one tight passage, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Registration deadline is March 8.
▪ RecOn fee: $27;
▪ Non-RecOn fee: $72;
▪ Time: 2 p.m. March 16 to noon March 17
▪ Mandatory meeting: 6 p.m. March 11.
Open to ages 12+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum two children per adult. Call 256-2067 or follow ODR on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 9
MARCH BASKETBALL CHALLENGE
Calling all basketball players ... adults and youth. James Sports Center is hosting a March Basketball Challenge beginning at noon March 9. Take part in adult events such as a 3-point shootout, obstacle course, dunk contest, free throw contest and half-court shot. First place prize will be awarded for each adult event. Kids’ events consist of an obstacle course, fisher price dunk contest and a free throw contest. First and 2nd place prizes will be awarded for each kid event. Kids’ events begin at noon and the adult events begin at 1 p.m. Watch the best of the best from the base intramural league play in the All Star Game immediately following the events. For information, contact Edward Norvell at 256-4524.
MARCH 15
DANCE PARTY
Wear green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the Pre-Teen Wearin’ ’O the Green Dance on March 15. Check out the dance party filled with fun, karaoke, and more. Plus, the most outrageous green costume wins a prize. This will take place from 7-9 p.m. and is open to ages 9-12. Fee: $3 members, $5 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
MARCH 16
TEXAS HOLD’EM
Shuffle up and deal ... come to the Scott Event Center on March 16 for their Texas Hold’em Tournament. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to first 10 Airmen to register. Due to inclement weather this event was canceled in January, and being rescheduled to this date. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat), non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 17
BOWLING BRACKET MADNESS
Play in the Stars & Strikes Bowling Bracket Madness this March. This single bowler-double elimination tournament takes place at 2 p.m. March 17. Bowl two games for seeding, then move on to bracket style play. Guarantee four games minimum. Players must use 90 percent of 220 Handicap. No handicap? No problem—people can still bowl a scratch format. Fee: is $35 perperson. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
MARCH 22
ILLUSIONIST JASON MICHAELS COMING TO SCOTT AFB
Jason Michaels, card shark, illusionist and motivational speaker, is coming to Scott AFB as part of an Air Force tour. Admission to this family event is free. Michaels blends impossible mysteries with unforgettable tales. His internationally acclaimed show has been astounding audiences worldwide for over 20 years. Come to the show March 22 at the Scott Event Center and see some amazing sleight of hand and incredible illusions. Opening the show is Ben Young, comedian and magician. Young presents an energetic and hysterical twist on the old-school magic show that has audiences laughing in amazement. He is a rising star who lives in Las Vegas, thrilling audiences in major casinos and on tours worldwide. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. The show begins at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call 256-5501.
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Teens are invited to a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. March 22 at Youth Programs on March 22. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 256-5139.
ST. CARDINALS MILITARY APPRECIATION GAME TICKET DEADLINE
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Military Appreciation “Salute to SAFB” Day is scheduled for April 7. Tickets on sale now at Information, Tickets & Tours for $16. Each ticket includes a jumbo hotdog, soda, and pregame on-field parade. Ticket sales end March 22 (open to all military, retirees, civilians and their family). Game day summary: Cardinals vs. Padres, first pitch 1:15 p.m.; Cardinals promos—STL Cardinals windbreaker (first 30,000 fans 18+), and free kids voucher (all kids 15 and under). Buy now, tickets are limited. Call ITT at 256-5919.
MARCH 23
MEMBER AND CUSTOMER CLEAN-UP DAY AT CARDINAL CREEK
As Cardinal Creek Golf Course prepares for the 2019 Golf Season they need everyone’s help. Join them at 10 a.m. March 23 to help with washing golf carts, picking up branches, raking bunkers, cleaning up trash/leaves, cleaning range balls, etc.—little details of getting the course ready for spring. Helpers may get dirty, so please dress appropriately. Complimentary light lunch, snacks and beverages will be served. Call (618) 744-1400 for more information.
MARCH 26
GOLF LEAGUE
Cardinal Creek Golf Course has a variety of leagues to choose from. The Ladies League will have an informational meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 26 at Cardinal Creek. Cardinal Creek encourages all golfers to attend, whether a beginner or currently playing golf. For more information, call Linda at (618) 960-6173 or Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
FRIDAY NIGHT HOCKEY
Boys and girls are invited to the Friday Night Hockey program March 1, 8, 22 and 29. Friday Night Hockey is open to ages 9-18. All ages, 9-18, play 6-8 p.m. Teens only, ages 13-18, play 8-10 p.m. Teams are co-ed so everyone can enjoy. Physical needed. Bring friends to join. Friday Night Hockey is open to all eligible members of the Youth Center, and teens must still be in high school in order to play. For more details, call 256-5139.
PRETEEN HOOPS
Compete against friends in an organized 3-on-3 hoops league. Come out to the Youth Center from 7-8 p.m. March 1, 8, 22 and 29. Open to preteens ages 9-12. Physical needed. Bring friends to join. Free and open to all eligible members of the Youth Center. For more details, call 256-5139.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies currently in theaters. They are free and open to the base population.
▪ March 4: 2 p.m. “Ralph Breaks the Internet”;
▪ March 8: 7 p.m. “Aquaman.”
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
KING OF THE LANE SERIES
Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a King of the Lanes Tournament every second Sunday of the month. Player’s bowl four games (90 percent of 220 handicap), then trim field in half and bowl two more games. Top four bowlers move on to finals to determine the king. Tournament dates: March 10, April 14, May 19, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, and Oct. 13 (finals). Time: 1:30 p.m. Fee: $25/person/month. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
FRIDAY DATE NIGHT
Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 256-4054.
DOLLAR SUNDAYS
Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 256-4054.
9 PIN NO TAP SERIES
Take part in the new monthly series, 9 Pin No Tap, at Stars & Strikes. Bowl three games of 9 Pin No Tap on every fourth Sunday through April for a chance at great prizes/ Highest scores in all four events will win even more prizes. Bowl every month for increased chances to win. Fee: $20/month. Registration required. Call 256-4054 for more details.
LUNCH & BOWL
Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 256-4054.
NOTES
FAM CAMP BATHHOUSE CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The 375th Force Support Squadron is pleased to announce the project is underway to renovate the Fam Camp bathhouse located at Scott Lake. The restrooms, shower and laundry areas will be receiving a major facelift. The project is expected to be completed April 30, and the Fam Camp will remain open during the renovation. Scott Lake is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family and the 375th FSS wants to enhance that Quality of Life experience. Keep watching for other pertinent information associated with the closure while renovations take place. For specific questions, please call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067.
