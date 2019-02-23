Come fill ’er up! Airmen can save on premium fuel at Scott AFB Express with MILITARY STAR card

Airmen can save on premium gas with their MILITARY STAR card from now through May 31.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Airmen can save on premium gas with their MILITARY STAR card from now through May 31.
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Ensuring aircraft can safely take off and land from Scott Air Force Base requires around-the-clock support and flight line maintenance, and it’s Airmen from the 375th Operations Support Squadron airfield management team who make that happen.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-DemocratSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments