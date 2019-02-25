Scott Air Force Base News

375th CES Emergency Management team conducts readiness training

Airman 1st Class Carson St. Andrews, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, instructs Airmen how to remove their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training class Feb. 7 at Scott Air Force Base. There are precise steps to remove the gear to prevent the spread of contamination that may have accumulated on the outer wear during an attack or training environment.
Airman 1st Class Carson St. Andrews, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, instructs Airmen how to remove their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training class Feb. 7 at Scott Air Force Base. There are precise steps to remove the gear to prevent the spread of contamination that may have accumulated on the outer wear during an attack or training environment. Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson
Airman 1st Class Carson St. Andrews, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, instructs Airmen how to remove their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training class Feb. 7 at Scott Air Force Base. There are precise steps to remove the gear to prevent the spread of contamination that may have accumulated on the outer wear during an attack or training environment. Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson

Airmen from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management team conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training Feb. 7 at Scott Air Force Base.

The Airmen instructed on what do if a CBRN attack occurred and the importance of their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear. They also learned how to inspect their M50 gas mask and the proper way to take MOPP gear on and off.

This gear consists of the M50 gas mask, carbon lined jacket and pants, rubber gloves and boot covers and chemical detection kits. It’s important for Airmen to understand these things because it could save their lives during an attack.

  Comments  