375th CES Emergency Management team conducts readiness training

Airmen from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management team conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training Feb. 7 at Scott Air Force Base.
The Airmen instructed on what do if a CBRN attack occurred and the importance of their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear. They also learned how to inspect their M50 gas mask and the proper way to take MOPP gear on and off.
This gear consists of the M50 gas mask, carbon lined jacket and pants, rubber gloves and boot covers and chemical detection kits. It’s important for Airmen to understand these things because it could save their lives during an attack.
