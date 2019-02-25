375th CES Emergency Management team conducts readiness training

Airman 1st Class Carson St. Andrews, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, instructs Airmen how to remove their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training class Feb. 7 at Scott Air Force Base. There are precise steps to remove the gear to prevent the spread of contamination that may have accumulated on the outer wear during an attack or training environment. Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson