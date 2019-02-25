AMC command chief shares personal path to conquering life’s steepest mountains

Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, smiles at Chief Master Sgt. Terrence Greene, AMC command chief, as he speaks to a room full of future and current squadron commanders of AMC during the Squadron Commander Course on Jan. 7 at Scott Air Force Base. Greene is the principal adviser to Miller and her senior staff on matters of health, welfare and morale, professional development, and the effective utilization of more than 83,300 total force enlisted personnel assigned and contributing to the command. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez