Scott celebrates March as Month of Innovation

The Airman Powered by Innovation program, which began funding in 2014, allows Airmen to share their innovative ideas about cost, time and resource savings through the AF API Portal. The program aims to reinvigorate Airmen’s innovative spirit by giving their ideas the leadership support and oversight necessary to achieve maximum impact. To key in on implementing innovative strategies and increasing mission effectiveness, Scott Air Force Base is celebrating March of 2019 the “Month of Innovation.” Graphic by Karen Petitt