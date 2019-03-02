Scott Air Force Base events

MARCH 8
CLUB YIPEE
Hey parents, want a night out? Bring the kids to the Youth Center for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. March 8. It will be a “wizardly fun” evening, playing games, watching “Wizard of Oz” and enjoying snacks. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
FREE MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movie currently in theaters. It is free and open to the base population.
▪ March 8: 7 p.m. “Aquaman.”
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit the library on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
PRETEENS IN THE KITCHEN
Join Youth Programs for fun in the kitchen from 7-8 p.m. March 8. Plan for a food competition with friends. Select a menu, brainstorm ways to create a dish, select teams, and create a shopping list. Plus, learn budgets and how much a meal costs to make per plate. Open to ages 9-12. Free event. For more details, call 256-5139.
MULTI-BASE OVERNIGHT UNDERGROUND KAYAK REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join SAFB ODR and Little Rock ODR on a Multi-Base Overnight Underground Kayaking Adventure on March 16-17. Explore Crystal City Underground for 2.5 hours, see the remains and learn the history of the sandstone mine as they kayak through the dark underground mine. After, enjoy a cookout and sleep in the mine overnight. Air temp is 50 degrees Fahrenheit year round. Trip has one tight passage, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Registration deadline is March 8.
▪ RecOn fee: $27;
▪ Non-RecOn fee: $72;
▪ Time: 2 p.m. March 16 to noon March 17
▪ Mandatory meeting: 6 p.m. March 11.
Open to ages 12+. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum two children per adult. Call 256-2067 or follow ODR on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 9
MARCH BASKETBALL CHALLENGE
Calling all basketball players ... adults and youth. James Sports Center is hosting a March Basketball Challenge beginning at noon March 9. Take part in adult events such as a 3-point shootout, obstacle course, dunk contest, free throw contest and half-court shot. First place prize will be awarded for each adult event. Kids’ events consist of an obstacle course, fisher price dunk contest and a free throw contest. First and 2nd place prizes will be awarded for each kid event. Kids’ events begin at noon and the adult events begin at 1 p.m. Watch the best of the best from the base intramural league play in the All Star Game immediately following the events. For information, contact Edward Norvell at 256-4524.
XTREME PAINTBALL
Teamwork or stealth? That is the mission on this paintball excursion with Outdoor Recreation on March 9 at Xtreme Paintball. Ten courses challenge peoples’ wits and accuracy as they navigate the obstacles. Equipment provided including marker, upgraded mask and 1,000 rounds. Pack a lunch or order food on site (individual’s cost).
▪ SAI fee: $18;
▪ Non-SAI fee: $60;
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open to ages 18+. Call 256-2067 or follow us on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 15
DANCE PARTY
Wear green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for the Pre-Teen Wearin’ ’O the Green Dance on March 15. Check out the dance party filled with fun, karaoke, and more. Plus, the most outrageous green costume wins a prize. This will take place from 7-9 p.m. and is open to ages 9-12. Fee: $3 members, $5 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
MARCH 16
TEXAS HOLD’EM
Shuffle up and deal ... come to the Scott Event Center on March 16 for their Texas Hold’em Tournament. Enjoy a pregame social at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d’oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to first 10 Airmen to register. Due to inclement weather this event was canceled in January, and being rescheduled to this date. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat), non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part Academy Sports & Outdoors, Drury, Geico and Grey Eagle Distributing. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 17
BOWLING BRACKET MADNESS
Play in the Stars & Strikes Bowling Bracket Madness this March. This single bowler-double elimination tournament takes place at 2 p.m. March 17. Bowl two games for seeding, then move on to bracket style play. Guarantee four games minimum. Players must use 90 percent of 220 Handicap. No handicap? No problem—people can still bowl a scratch format. Fee: is $35 perperson. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
MARCH 20
MOBILE DMV
Need to renew a license plate stickers, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 at the Scott Event Center. The DMV Mobile Unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at (618) 236-8750.
MARCH 22
ILLUSIONIST JASON MICHAELS COMING TO SCOTT AFB
Jason Michaels, card shark, illusionist and motivational speaker, is coming to Scott AFB as part of an Air Force tour. Admission to this family event is free. Michaels blends impossible mysteries with unforgettable tales. His internationally acclaimed show has been astounding audiences worldwide for over 20 years. Come to the show March 22 at the Scott Event Center and see some amazing sleight of hand and incredible illusions. Opening the show is Ben Young, comedian and magician. Young presents an energetic and hysterical twist on the old-school magic show that has audiences laughing in amazement. He is a rising star who lives in Las Vegas, thrilling audiences in major casinos and on tours worldwide. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. The show begins at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, call 256-5501.
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Teens are invited to a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. March 22 at Youth Programs on March 22. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. Open to ages 12-18. Free event. For more details, call 256-5139.
ST. CARDINALS MILITARY APPRECIATION GAME TICKET DEADLINE
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Military Appreciation “Salute to SAFB” Day is scheduled for April 7. Tickets on sale now at Information, Tickets & Tours for $16. Each ticket includes a jumbo hotdog, soda, and pregame on-field parade. Ticket sales end March 22 (open to all military, retirees, civilians and their family). Game day summary: Cardinals vs. Padres, first pitch 1:15 p.m.; Cardinals promos—STL Cardinals windbreaker (first 30,000 fans 18+), and free kids voucher (all kids 15 and under). Buy now, tickets are limited. Call ITT at 256-5919.
MARCH 23
MEMBER AND CUSTOMER CLEAN-UP DAY AT CARDINAL CREEK
As Cardinal Creek Golf Course prepares for the 2019 Golf Season they need everyone’s help. Join them at 10 a.m. March 23 to help with washing golf carts, picking up branches, raking bunkers, cleaning up trash/leaves, cleaning range balls, etc.—little details of getting the course ready for spring. Helpers may get dirty, so please dress appropriately. Complimentary light lunch, snacks and beverages will be served. Call (618) 744-1400 for more information.
MARCH 26
GOLF LEAGUE
Cardinal Creek Golf Course has a variety of leagues to choose from. The Ladies League will have an informational meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 26 at Cardinal Creek. Cardinal Creek encourages all golfers to attend, whether a beginner or currently playing golf. For more information, call Linda at (618) 960-6173 or Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
MARCH 28
WATERFALL HIKE REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Join Outdoor Recreation to see a 100-foot cascading waterfall while hiking through Ferne Clyffe State Park on March 30. Hike four-six miles along a multitude of trails through the park to see bluffs, waterfalls, caves and more. Enjoy dinner afterward (individual’s cost).
▪ Fee: $20.
▪ Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register by March 28. Open to ages 10+. Maximum two children per adult. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 256-2067 or follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
APRIL 20
375TH FSS ANNUAL EGG-STRAVAGANZA-HUNT
The 375th Force Support Squadron’s Annual Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt will take place beginning at 10 a.m. April 20 at the Scott Event Center — rain our shine. This free event is for kids of all ages and will include an egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, snacks by USO, prizes and more. Egg Hunt divisions and times include:
▪ Ages 2-4: 10:30 a.m.;
▪ Ages 5-6: 10:50 a.m.;
▪ Ages 7-9: 11:10 a.m.;
▪ Ages 10-12: 11:30 a.m.
Children under 2 can play in the special “Bunny Hop Zone” area — special prizes amd treats. For more details, visit www.375fss.com. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Geico, Leonardo DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, USAA, Texas Roadhouse and USO. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
ADDITIONAL THINGS TO DO ON BASE
2019 PRETEEN SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION
Register for the YP Preteen Summer Camp, held from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer months for youth ages 9-13. This camp offers half-day care with extracurricular activities for youth. Field trips will be conducted once a week to places like Sky Zone, Raging Rivers Water Parks, Laser Tag, as well as excursions to base activities. Spots fill fast ... register today. Fee: $100/child per week, plus the cost of some field trips/base excursions. Youth Programs membership is required. Annual program membership is $48/child. Camp begins at 6:30 a.m., and ends at 12:30 p.m. when open recreation at the Youth Center starts. Youth may bring their own lunch and snacks or purchase from the snack bar. A light breakfast is offered each morning. Limited slots are available, sign-up early. A one week reservation payment required by May 2 to reserve spot. For more details, call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
KING OF THE LANE SERIES
Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a King of the Lanes Tournament every second Sunday of the month. Player’s bowl four games (90 percent of 220 handicap), then trim field in half and bowl two more games. Top four bowlers move on to finals to determine the king. Tournament dates: March 10, April 14, May 19, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, and Oct. 13 (finals). Time: 1:30 p.m. Fee: $25/person/month. Registration required. For more details, call 256-4054.
FRIDAY DATE NIGHT
Parents, looking for a fun night out? Make it a date night at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Come out Friday nights for a few frames. Just $35/couple gets people two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and unlimited soda. Leave the kids at home or bring them along—no limits. For more details, call 256-4054.
DOLLAR SUNDAYS
Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 256-4054.
9 PIN NO TAP SERIES
Take part in the new monthly series, 9 Pin No Tap, at Stars & Strikes. Bowl three games of 9 Pin No Tap on every fourth Sunday through April for a chance at great prizes/ Highest scores in all four events will win even more prizes. Bowl every month for increased chances to win. Fee: $20/month. Registration required. Call 256-4054 for more details.
LUNCH & BOWL
Have extra time during lunch for a few frames? Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for their Lunch & Bowl Special. Get one hour of bowling, rental shoes and a select menu item (includes drink) for just $15/person. For more details, call 256-4054.
NOTES
FAM CAMP BATHHOUSE CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS
The 375th Force Support Squadron is pleased to announce the project is underway to renovate the Fam Camp bathhouse located at Scott Lake. The restrooms, shower and laundry areas will be receiving a major facelift. The project is expected to be completed April 30, and the Fam Camp will remain open during the renovation. Scott Lake is a great place to spend quality time with friends and family and the 375th FSS wants to enhance that Quality of Life experience. Keep watching for other pertinent information associated with the closure while renovations take place. For specific questions, please call Outdoor Recreation at 256-2067.
