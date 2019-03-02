18th AF/CC spouse educates about license reciprocity

Dr. Dawn Peredo, right, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Center for Autism Resources, Education and Services medical director, explains the mission of JBLM CARES during Kelly Barrett’s tour of JBLM, Washington, Feb. 20. Barrett is the wife of Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett, 18th Air Force commander. Kelly has been touring different 18th Air Force bases with her husband to learn more about the challenges military members and their families face, such as education for children, access to health care, employment for spouses and license reciprocity. Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh Photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh