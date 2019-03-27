Scott Air Force Base News

A look back at the 69th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner

Staff Sgt. David Roberson, Detachment 3, 561 Network Operations Squadron infrastructure technician, speaks to the attendees. Roberson, a Tyndall Air Force Base evacuee, shared how the majority of his belongings were ruined in Hurricane Michael and thanked Team Scott for helping him get back on his feet.
Staff Sgt. David Roberson, Detachment 3, 561 Network Operations Squadron infrastructure technician, speaks to the attendees. Roberson, a Tyndall Air Force Base evacuee, shared how the majority of his belongings were ruined in Hurricane Michael and thanked Team Scott for helping him get back on his feet. Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson
Staff Sgt. David Roberson, Detachment 3, 561 Network Operations Squadron infrastructure technician, speaks to the attendees. Roberson, a Tyndall Air Force Base evacuee, shared how the majority of his belongings were ruined in Hurricane Michael and thanked Team Scott for helping him get back on his feet. Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Simpson

The 69th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner took place March 14 at St. Clair Country Club.

  Comments  