Scott Air Force Base events, Oct. 31 edition

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.

Friday, Nov. 1

Zeppelins Fright Night First Friday

Zeppelins will host Fright Night First Friday starting at 3 p.m. Gaming truck, laser tag on-site equipped with with Xbox One, PS3, Wii, 7-55” HD screens allowing 28 gamers to play at once. Everyone can play these free games from 4-7 p.m. Enter to win the great pumpkin — must be present to win. Other giveaways include a $50 Academy Sports+Outdoors gift card and two daily passes to McKendree MetroRecPlex. First Fridays are free and open to all. Food served at 4 p.m. (until it lasts). For more details, call 618-256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Saturday, Nov. 2

Hot chocolate hike

Outdoor Recreation’s Hot Chocolate Hike will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation. It involves 3 miles of winding trails through the winter woods to discover caves and secret waterfalls. After, enjoy hot chocolate and snacks. Transportation included. Cost is $15. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 30. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum three kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3

Complimentary R4R golf

From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days, people can golf for free compliments of Cardinal Creek Golf Course. This special includes golf, carts and range balls. Tee times are encouraged, please call 618-256-2385 ext. 1. This special is first come, first served.

R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Monday, Nov. 4

SAI Monday Mayhem — go kart

Join Outdoor Recreation for a night of Monday Mayhem at Victory Raceway. This is a Single Airmen Initiative program — open to unmarried AF active duty Airmen and one guest. So SAI eligible can bring a friend and both will enjoy the discounted fee. Open to non-SAI eligible too. Transportation provided.

Bring snacks and drinks. SAI cost, $25; non-SAI cost, $70. Time: 6-10:30 p.m. (pick up at ODR, 5:45 p.m.; pick-up at Belleville dorm, 6:10 p.m.). Register by Friday, Nov. 1. Open to ages 18+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Monday, Nov. 4, & Tuesday, Nov. 5

375th FSS MPF exercise closure

In support of the 375th Air Mobility Wing’s Mobility Exercise 1-10 November, the Military Personnel Flight will be closed Monday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 5. Mission critical related issues (i.e. CAC pin reset) will be taken during the closure.

Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8

Warmer Fitness Center closed during exercise

Due to a base exercise Nov. 4-8, the Warmer Fitness Center will be unmanned; 24-hour access is available for authorized registered users. People can visit the Warmer Fitness Center during their regular duty hours (5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday) to ensure they are registered for 24-hour access. Additionally, there will be no FA testing during the week. For more info call 618-256-1218.

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, & 26

Dance lessons

The Scott Event Center will host jitterbug dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Lessons once a week guided by expert instructors. No partner required and beginners welcome. Open to ages 18+. This is an R4R event — single Airmen or deployed affected eligible for reduced fees. Cost: R4R eligible, $20 (four classes); non-R4R, $60 (four classes). Registration required by Tuesday, Nov. 4. Contact the Scott Event Center, 618-256-5501.

Friday, Nov. 8

Karaoke night

Zeppelins will host DoReMi Karaoke Night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Prizes given for best vocal male and female of the night. For more details, call 618-256-5501.

Friday, Nov. 8, and Wednesday, Nov. 13

Paint & Sip

The Arts & Crafts Center will host the following paint & sip events from 6-8 p.m.:

Nov. 8: Sugar Skull

Sugar Skull Nov. 13: Fireflies

Cost is $35 per person and includes all painting supplies. Bring own drinks and snacks. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, call the Arts & Crafts Center at 618-256-4230.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Women in Wilderness turkey shoot

Outdoor Recreation will teach the basics of archery from 1-3 p.m. during their women only archery turkey shoot clinic. Participants will shoot at fake turkeys, plus have the chance to win a $40 gift card. Staff will teach correct stance, proper use of recurve bow or compound bow, and proper shooting techniques. Bows, arrows and instruction provided. This is a RecOn program — open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family.

RecOn cost, $5; non-RecOn cost, $15. Register by Thursday, Nov. 6. Open to ages 14+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Salute to Scott

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, will host its 25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Centra Park Drive, O’Fallon. This event is organized by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to show appreciation for base personnel and to increase the awareness of the important relationships that exist between Scott Air Force Base, its families, and surrounding communities. For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Clothing layering

Outdoor Recreation is teaching the basics of clothing layering from 5-7 p.m. at Bldg. 3176. This class teaches the difference in material type, when to wear what material, how to layer to perfect breathability and more. This is a RecOn program — open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family.

RecOn cost, free; non-RecOn cost, $5. Register by Monday, Nov. 11. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk

Join the Warmer Fitness and James Sports Centers by participating in the Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk. The run will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Parade Grounds. Turkey prize baskets will be given to the first, second and third place finishers; plus turkeys will be given to the next 30 finishers. This event is open to the entire Scott AFB community. Register in advance at either James Sports or Warmer Fitness Centers or prior to race. For more information, call Warmer Fitness Center at 618-256-1218 or James Sports Center at 618-256-4524.

Friendsgiving

The Youth Center will host a free Friendsvgiving dinner and movie night for military kids from 6-9 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with a movie to follow. Open to all ages including parents. Reservations required by Tuesday, Nov. 12. A movie will follow dinner. Limited to the first 90 people. Call Youth Programs, 618-256-5139.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament

Cardinal Creek Golf Course’s annual Superintendent’s Revenge Tournament will commence with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Tournament format is 18-hole scratch and Peoria handicap (anyone can play and win). R4R fee: $30/player, $10/AGF. Non-R4R fee: $70/player, $50/AGF. Includes greens fee, cart, range balls and prizes. Must register by Thursday, Nov. 14. For more information, call 618-744-1400.

R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Bowling clinic with with PBA pro

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host a R4R bowling clinic with Bob Learn, Jr. (from PBA Tour & Bowling Revolutions). Youth and adult clinics will cover lane play and ball motion.

▪ Youth clinic: 9 a.m. to noon, $5 person; and

▪ Adult clinic: 1:30-4:30 pm, $5 person.

Registration required (paid in advance). For more details, call 618-256-4054.

R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Wine in the woods walk

Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring a 6-9 mile wine in the woods walk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the Katy Trail in Missouri wine country, stopping at wineries along the trail for tastings. Wineries include but not limited to Augusta Winery and Sugar Creek Winery. Tastings fees not included in fee. This is a Deployed Affected program — open to Air Force active duty and their immediate family who have been affected by deployment (one year prior to and four months later). DAP cost, $15; non-DAP cost, $35. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 13. Open to ages 21+. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Mobile DMV

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit will be at the Scott Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration, and is available for the SAFB community every third Wednesday of the month. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders, cash is not an accepted payment. For specific questions, contact the local Belleville DMV office at 618-236-8750.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Chalk couture DIY box frame

A chalk couture DIY box frame party will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott Event Center. Chalk couture is a way of using chalk paint to create high-end DIY home décor. The party includes a one 6.5”x18.5” rectangle box frame, instruction and all materials (sizes, colors, and designs vary). Each participant also gets a glass of wine or non-alcoholic alternative, and light snacks. Cost is $15/person. Registration required by Thursday, Nov. 15. Limited to first 30 guests. Call SEC at 618-256-5501. Must have base access.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Hot cider cycling trip

Outdoor Recreation will host their first-ever hot cider cycling trip from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bike 10-15 miles on the MCT trails near Edwardsville, then wind down with a cup of cider. Bring own bike or borrow from Outdoor Rec. Bike transportation included. Cost is $15. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 20. Open to ages 12+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Endangered Wolf Sanctuary Project

Join Youth Programs for a service project at the Endangered Wolf Sanctuary in Missouri. Help support the sanctuary by providing fall clean up. They will stop for lunch, and after clean up stay for dinner and s’mores provided by the USO. Time: 12:30-10 p.m.. Open to ages 9-18. Fee: $10/person. Limited spots available. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 20. For more details, call 618-256-5139.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving day brunch, turkey take-out meals

The Scott Event Center will host a Thanksgiving day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature breakfast and lunch dishes as well as a complementary bar. Pre-paid reservations required and will be taken from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 22. Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (6-12), free (5 & under). Non-members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (6-12), Free (5 & under). Call to book a table, 618-256-5501.

The Scott Event Center also is offering turkey take-out meals, which include a 16 pound turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Pre-paid orders taken Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 22. Limited to the first 50 orders. Meals can be picked up from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Members: $99.95; non-members, $109.95. To order or for more details, call 618-256-5501.

Friday, Nov. 29

Black Friday extreme cosmic bowl

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center will host extreme cosmic bowling, which includes two sessions of unlimited bowling and complimentary shoes. Sessions 1 is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Session 2 is 3-6 p.m. First come, first served, open to all. Extreme cosmic dance party with glow necklaces; giving away door prizes. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

R4R events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family. R4R events are for AF active duty/reservists returning from deployments, dependent-restricted assignments and single Airmen. Individuals who do not qualify for R4R, but have base access are eligible, but may pay a non-R4R fee.

Friday, Dec. 6, & Saturday, Dec. 7

Overnight polar bear plunge

Experience a winter night of education and adventure by spending the night in Polar Bear Point at the St. Louis Zoo with Outdoor Recreation. Enjoy dinner, activities, afterhours flashlight tour of the zoo and then safely sleep near resident polar bear, Kali’s personal pool. In the morning enjoy breakfast, visit the penguins, plus other animals. ODR program equipment provided (sleeping bags/pads) for no charge. Mandatory pre-trip meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Outdoor Rec.

This is a RecOn program, open to AF active duty, reservists and their immediate family. RecOn cost, $40; non-Recon cost, $130. Time: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Register by Friday, Nov. 29. Open to ages 6+ (guardian required under 18). Maximum two kids per adult. Call 618-256-2067. Follow on Facebook @ScottODR. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa

The Youth Center will host a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause beginning at 9:30 a.m. Children can enjoy breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Santa will hand out goodies to all the attending boys and girls. Crafts, games and other activities will be part of the event. Open to all ages. Admission: $8 (ages 9+), $5 (ages 3-8), and free (2 and under). Registration required and will be take from Monday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Dec. 5 (until filled). Maximum 150 children. Call 618-256-5139.

Sponsored in part by American Red Cross, KMOV Channel 4, The Edge, The Home Depot, Fun Spot Skating Center, Golden Corral, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Chick-Fil-A, McKendree Metro Rec Plex, Freddy’s, First Command Financial Services, Prairie Farms, Sam’s Club, Schaefer Autobody Centers, Scott Credit Union and Noodles & Company. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Bowl with Santa

Enjoy two hours of bowling with Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Chances to win door prizes. Bowling includes shoe rental. Time: 2-4 p.m. Fee: $12 person (limit five per lane). Multiple lane reservations. Additional non-bowlers: $12. Space limited. For more details, call 618-256-4054. R4R (Recharge for Resiliency) events are intended for single Airmen (+1 guest) and deployed-affected, and their family.

Notes

National Family Bowling Month

Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is celebrating National Family Bowling Month in November. Enjoy two hours of unlimited bowling with shoe rental for just $20. This special is valid the entire month, and has no restrictions. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Clothing and Food Drive through Wednesday, Nov. 20

The cold winter months are approaching. Please help those less-fortunate and bring in clean, gently used items. Donations such as socks, underwear, gloves, hats, blankets and coats are needed for the homeless in the local area. Also collecting non-perishable canned goods to donate to a local shelter. Bring all donated items to the Youth Center by Wednesday, Nov. 20. Questions, call 618-256-5139.

Art show viewing The Arts & Crafts Center will host the 2019 Scott AFB Art Show through Friday, Nov. 1. Artwork from both youth and adults will be available to view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 618-256-4230, visit www.375fss.com/art-show or check them out on social media. Watch all the NFL games at Zeppelins It’s Football Fanatics time at Zeppelins. Watch every snap of every game on their 10+ big screens with the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Festivities start at 11 a.m. each week. Season starts Sunday, Sept. 8. People can enjoy three months free dues if they register for club membership during football Sundays. Each week, fans can win fanatic prizes. Plus, club members take part in the grand prize big game giveaway where one person will win a Smart TV. Football Fanatics is sponsored in part by Grey Eagle Distributing, Scott Credit Union and Metro by T-Mobile. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended. For complete details and prize rules, call the Scott Event Center at 618-256-5501.

Immediate job openings

The 375th Force Support Squadron is looking for qualified applicants to fill Non-Appropriated Fund positions on Scott AFB. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Cooks, food service workers, laborers, Child & Youth Program assistants, bowling equipment repairers, recreation aids, tractor operators, custodial workers, guest services representatives, and waiters. Flexible and regular positions with benefits are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 618-256-3831.

Need assistance finding child care?

Militarychildcare.com is the easiest way to find child care on any installation. Contact Angela Fraley at 618-256-8156 for further assistance.

‘Pour My Beer’ — self service option now available

Stop by Zeppelins at the Scott Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and try the new “Pour My Beer” system. Choose from six unique draft beers and pour as much or as little as wanted.

Dollar Sundays

Sunday is Family Fun Day at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. Bring the whole family out for a fun filled day of bowling. Games, shoes, hot dogs, French fries and soda are all just $1 each. For more details, call 618-256-4054.

Chaplain Corps Worship Schedule

Catholic services

▪ Sunday mass: 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Daily mass (Monday-Thursday): 11:30 a.m.

▪ Friday Rosary in Blessed Sacrament: 11:30 a.m.

Protestant services

▪ Traditional worship service (Sunday): 8 a.m.

▪ Gospel worship service (Sunday): 11 a.m.

Soka Gakkai International, led by Timothy Missi

▪ Third Saturday of the month: 1:30-5 p.m.

All services are held at the Chapel, unless otherwise noted.