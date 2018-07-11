Arby’s employee stole cellphone from Shiloh Target while on his break, police say

Police say a 26-year-old Belleville man used his break from the Arby's restaurant where he works in Shiloh to steal a cellphone from a nearby department store.
Christopher E. Ward Jr. was charged Tuesday with retail theft, subsequent offense, which is a class 4 felony. The warrant charging Ward was issued by St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Beth Nester and signed by St. Clair County Judge Zina Cruse. Ward's bail was set at $25,000.
Shiloh Detective Jerod Allen said Ward was at work Sunday and stole a cellphone from a nearby Target store while he was on break.
Allen said Shiloh Police were called to the Target store at 3400 Green Mount Crossing Drive in Shiloh at 10 a.m. to investigate the theft of a cellphone. The suspect was reported to have left Target headed toward the nearby Arby's. Ward was located and arrested at the Arby's.
Ward remained in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Wednesday morning. A mug shot of Ward, provided by police, appeared to show him still wearing a work apron from the restaurant.
Comments