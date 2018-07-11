Trial date discussed for man accused of gouging Nashville man’s eyes during fight

Attorneys on Tuesday discussed a possible trial date Tuesday for a Swanwick man accused of gouging another man's eyes and possibly blinding him.
A pretrial hearing was held Tuesday for Allen Joseph Fisher, 51, who in April was charged with battery causing disfigurement.
Attorneys were waiting on recording and lab results from tests on items inside Fisher's car, according to WSIL.
Police previously said Robert Pfister, 46, of Nashville, had been driving his vehicle in northwestern Perry County when the suspect blocked his car. The men began fighting, and the suspect gouged Pfister's eyes, according to police.
As of Wednesday, Fisher remained in custody, according to court records.
