Breese man pleads guilty to stealing $32,000 from grandmother

A Breese man pleaded guilty to stealing $32,000 from his grandmother by using her bank account information.
Devin Hill, 23, pleaded guilty to theft in Clinton County on July 25.
Hill was ordered to pay $32,000 in restitution, was given 30 months probation and was fined $677 in court costs. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail but was given credit for time served.
He was also ordered to attend drug and alcohol treatment, and was told to apply for at least 25 jobs in order to pay court fines and restitution costs.
According to the Breese Journal, Hill spent $1,189 of his grandmother’s money in St. Clair and Clinton counties, including at Kokomo Joe’s in New Baden, Walmart in Carlyle and a Shell gas station in Breese.
Hill also used his grandmother’s money to pay fines at the Clinton County Courthouse, the Journal reported.
Comments