Drunk woman sent children for help after driving into ditch, prosecutor says

A Pana woman was drunk when she drove her vehicle into a ditch and then sent two children on a mile-long trek along a country road for help, according to Fayette County prosecutors.

Ashley Getz, 31, of Pana, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and causing a child to be endangered, among other charges, in Fayette County.

Getz’s first appearance in court is set for Monday. The crash happened in early July.

State’s Attorney Josh Morrison said the two children, one still in diapers, were “tasked with going to find help” by walking along a country road for at least a mile. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, and found Getz near her vehicle with no idea where her children were, Morrison said.

“The grand jury was horrified” at the allegations when the prosecutor presented the case, Morrison said.